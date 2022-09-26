Devante Parker worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

DeVante Parker may not have scored today, but he put up some great fantasy numbers — 156 receiving yards over just five receptions, nearly 100 more yards than the next-highest receiver. The New England Patriots wide receiver filled in for an injured Jakobi Meyers, who led the Pats in receptions against the Steelers in Week 2.

Patriots WR DeVante Parker: Week 4 waiver wire

Meyers has been dealing with a knee injury since the preseason, and if he is either out or limited in the Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Parker has more than proved himself as a good replacement both on the field and on fantasy rosters.

He’ll likely be seeing more targets after his performance this week, whether or not Meyers is fully recovered, and he’s only rostered in 21.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues right now. Keep a close eye on Meyers’ injury reports if you’re grabbing Parker off the waiver wire this week.