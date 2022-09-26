Greg Dortch worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Greg Dortch has been finishing in the top 30 for fantasy points of all NFL wide receivers throughout the first three weeks of the season, and improved his stock today with nine receptions for 80 yards in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the LA Rams today.

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch: Week 4 waiver wire

Dortch is a safe pick week-in and week-out as a WR3. He had four receptions for 55 yards in Week 2 against the Raiders and led the team in the season opener with seven receptions for 63 yards.

With Rondale Moore still sitting out and AJ Green sustaining a knee injury in the first half of today’s game, Dortch is quickly becoming a pillar of the Cards’ offense. He’s a solid pickup off the waiver wire, and is rostered in just 6.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

The Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.