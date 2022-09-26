Mack Hollins worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Tennessee Titans today after failing to get a game-tying two-point conversion, putting them at 0-3 for the season, but wide receiver Mack Hollins made a major impact despite the disappointing finish. We take a look at his value on fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Raiders WR Mack Hollins: Week 4 waiver wire

Hollins had a massive day with eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders. Hunter Renfrow’s absence on the field allowed Hollins to shine, playing 68 of Las Vegas’ 70 snaps.

However, Renfrow will be back next week as Derek Carr’s go-to target. While Hollins will continue to see playing time, hold off on adding him for now, as he’s not likely to put up these numbers at a consistent rate going forward.

The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos in Week 4 as they look to get their first win.