Devin Duvernay worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay contributed 25 yards and a huge touchdown catch in their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

Ravens WR Devin Duvernay: Week 4 waiver wire

Duvernay made a clutch play that helped put the Ravens over the edge, but only had two targets and two receptions today. He evenly split snaps with Rashod Bateman, who had two receptions for 59 yards.

The Ravens leaned on their run game today, and Duvernay has only had two receptions in the last two games. He’s a consistent option for Lamar Jackson, but may not be getting enough touches to be worth a waiver wire add, particularly with Bateman as Jackson’s go-to target. Keep an eye on him in the coming weeks, though.