Who is Mac Jones’ backup for fantasy football?

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. We break down what the backup options are heading into Week 4 for fantasy football.

By DKNation Staff
Patriots QB Mac Jones is chased out of bounds in the 4th quarter.&nbsp; Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 3 was not a good one for the New England Patriots, as they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 37-26 to fall to 1-2, but more importantly, they may have lost their starting quarterback Mac Jones for an extended period. Jones injured his ankle late in the game and was in obvious pain as he was helped into the locker room.

Jones got a clean x-ray after the game, but he will get an MRI Monday, which reportedly should show a high-ankle sprain. High-ankle sprains average around four games missed, but the MRI should give a better idea of the extent. And, if the team puts Jones on I.R., he would be assured at least a four game absence.

Patriots backup QB

The Patriots backup quarterback is journeyman Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 and has had stints with the Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, Patriots again, 49ers, Patriots again, Colts and then Patriots one more time. For his career he’s completed 59.3% of his passes for 10,631 yards, 53 TDs, and 35 interceptions with a 16-23 record when starting.

Hoyer isn’t going to elevate the offensive players around him. His track record of not doing so is just too extensive and at nearly 37, he’s probably not on the verge of turning things around.

