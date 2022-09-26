Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 3

Week 3 saw several interesting results which will impact how oddsmakers rate teams’ Super Bowl chances, including the Philadelphia Eagles smoking the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers holding on late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia and Green Bay saw their odds improve significantly heading into Week 4 action. The Eagles now sit at +850 and the Packers come in at +900. The Miami Dolphins upset the current Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills, moving Miami from +2500 to +1800.

The Los Angeles Chargers were considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the season. Star quarterback Justin Herbert played through pain from his rib injury but the Chargers had no answer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. LA saw its odds drop from +1400 to +2000. The Minnesota Vikings got a late win over the Detroit Lions but saw their odds drop in the process from +1800 to +2800. Tampa Bay fell from +700 to +1000.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 4, and how they compare with the first three weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 4 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Buffalo Bills +550 +500 +400 +400 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 +700 +750 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +1600 +1600 +850 Green Bay Packers +1000 +1300 +1400 +900 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +700 +700 +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1500 +1300 +1500 Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1700 +1800 +1800 San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2200 +2000 +1800 Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +2500 +1800 Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1300 +1400 +2000 Denver Broncos +1800 +1800 +2500 +2500 Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2500 +1800 +2800 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 +3500 +3000 Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +3500 +3500 Indianapolis Colts +2500 +2500 +4000 +3500 New Orleans Saints +4000 +3500 +4000 +5000 Cleveland Browns +5000 +4000 +6000 +5000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5000 +4000 +6000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 +8000 +6000 Arizona Cardinals +4000 +4000 +5000 +7000 New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +5000 +7000 New York Giants +13000 +13000 +7000 +7000 Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 +5000 +8000 Detroit Lions +15000 +13000 +8000 +8000 Carolina Panthers +13000 +15000 +15000 +10000 Washington Commanders +7000 +6000 +8000 +15000 Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +7000 +8000 +15000 Chicago Bears +15000 +10000 +10000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +25000 +25000 New York Jets +13000 +20000 +15000 +25000 Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 +20000 +50000 Houston Texans +25000 +20000 +25000 +50000

