Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 3

The Eagles and Packers are gaining steam, while the Chargers put up a dud in Week 3. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By David Fucillo
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after his team’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Week 3 saw several interesting results which will impact how oddsmakers rate teams’ Super Bowl chances, including the Philadelphia Eagles smoking the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers holding on late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia and Green Bay saw their odds improve significantly heading into Week 4 action. The Eagles now sit at +850 and the Packers come in at +900. The Miami Dolphins upset the current Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills, moving Miami from +2500 to +1800.

The Los Angeles Chargers were considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the season. Star quarterback Justin Herbert played through pain from his rib injury but the Chargers had no answer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. LA saw its odds drop from +1400 to +2000. The Minnesota Vikings got a late win over the Detroit Lions but saw their odds drop in the process from +1800 to +2800. Tampa Bay fell from +700 to +1000.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 4, and how they compare with the first three weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 4

Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
Buffalo Bills +550 +500 +400 +400
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 +700 +750
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +1600 +1600 +850
Green Bay Packers +1000 +1300 +1400 +900
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +700 +700 +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1500 +1300 +1500
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1700 +1800 +1800
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2200 +2000 +1800
Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +2500 +1800
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1300 +1400 +2000
Denver Broncos +1800 +1800 +2500 +2500
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2500 +1800 +2800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 +3500 +3000
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +3500 +3500
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +2500 +4000 +3500
New Orleans Saints +4000 +3500 +4000 +5000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +4000 +6000 +5000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5000 +4000 +6000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 +8000 +6000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +4000 +5000 +7000
New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +5000 +7000
New York Giants +13000 +13000 +7000 +7000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 +5000 +8000
Detroit Lions +15000 +13000 +8000 +8000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +15000 +15000 +10000
Washington Commanders +7000 +6000 +8000 +15000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +7000 +8000 +15000
Chicago Bears +15000 +10000 +10000 +20000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +25000 +25000
New York Jets +13000 +20000 +15000 +25000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 +20000 +50000
Houston Texans +25000 +20000 +25000 +50000

