Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 3

Week 3 saw several interesting results which will impact how oddsmakers rate teams’ Super Bowl chances, including the Philadelphia Eagles smoking the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers holding on late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia and Green Bay saw their odds improve significantly heading into Week 4 action. The Eagles now sit at +850 and the Packers come in at +900. The Miami Dolphins upset the current Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills, moving Miami from +2500 to +1800.
The Los Angeles Chargers were considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the season. Star quarterback Justin Herbert played through pain from his rib injury but the Chargers had no answer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. LA saw its odds drop from +1400 to +2000. The Minnesota Vikings got a late win over the Detroit Lions but saw their odds drop in the process from +1800 to +2800. Tampa Bay fell from +700 to +1000.
Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 4, and how they compare with the first three weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 4
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|+500
|+400
|+400
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|+800
|+700
|+750
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|+1600
|+1600
|+850
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|+1300
|+1400
|+900
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|+700
|+700
|+1000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|+1500
|+1300
|+1500
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|+1700
|+1800
|+1800
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|+2200
|+2000
|+1800
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|+3000
|+2500
|+1800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|+1300
|+1400
|+2000
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|+1800
|+2500
|+2500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|+2500
|+1800
|+2800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|+2500
|+3500
|+3000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|+2200
|+3500
|+3500
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|+2500
|+4000
|+3500
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|+3500
|+4000
|+5000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|+4000
|+6000
|+5000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|+5000
|+4000
|+6000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+13000
|+8000
|+6000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|+4000
|+5000
|+7000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|+7000
|+5000
|+7000
|New York Giants
|+13000
|+13000
|+7000
|+7000
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|+4000
|+5000
|+8000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|+13000
|+8000
|+8000
|Carolina Panthers
|+13000
|+15000
|+15000
|+10000
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|+6000
|+8000
|+15000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+9000
|+7000
|+8000
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|+10000
|+10000
|+20000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|+20000
|+25000
|+25000
|New York Jets
|+13000
|+20000
|+15000
|+25000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|+15000
|+20000
|+50000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
|+20000
|+25000
|+50000
