Pick on the Moneyline for the Orioles-Red Sox game on September 26

The Baltimore Orioles enter their road series with the Boston Red Sox with a chance to clinch a winning season since 2016 while the Red Sox have lost five straight games.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox (-130, 9.5)

The Red Sox five young pitcher Connor Seabold the start, who has a 10.47 ERA in four starts this season with opponents hitting .395 off of him, allowing at least four runs in three of his four starts.

Behind Seabold is a Red Sox bullpen that has the worst ERA in MLB since the All-Star break at 5.40 while the Orioles have a 3.42 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The bullpen will be on call for Baltimore as starter Jordan Lyles has struggled on the road this season with 18 of his 24 home runs allowed coming away from Baltimore with a 5.47 road ERA compared to a 3.48 ERA at home.

Fortunately for Lyles he’s facing a Red Sox team that has significantly power than in past seasons, ranking 20th in home runs per game and enter Monday having scored four runs or fewer in 12 of their last 17 games

The Orioles are 62-49 since Adley Rutschman made his big league debut on May 20 and will keep their surprising season going with a win on Monday.

The Play: Orioles +110

