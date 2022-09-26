NFL Pro Bowl to get a makeover, focusing on skills competition, flag football game

If you’ve watched the Pro Bowl recently, which many of you probably haven’t, it is awfully boring. Nobody wants to get hurt in what’s supposed to be a fun exhibition game, but that of course makes for some poor actual football. Thankfully, the NFL is at least making an effort to change things up this season. The plan is to pit the players against each other in skills competition and a flag football game in Las Vegas this season.

Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions will partner with the NFL to put on the event and Manning will be on the coaching staff for one of the flag football teams, per the AP. The actual competition events have yet to be named, but the hope is that NFL players competitive spirit can be unleashed in a safer environment.

We’ve seen Manning and Omaha Productions put together entertaining NFL content, with the MNF Manning Cast showing that there is more than one way to broadcast an NFL game.