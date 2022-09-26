Anthony Joshua’s legal team reviewing Tyson Fury fight contract

Anthony Joshua has lost two straight fights and three of his last five, but it appears that won’t stop him from a potential mega-bout with fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury. The latter issued a challenge to the former and Joshua posted on social media that his lawyers are viewing the contract.

“It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right. Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

Fury claimed to retire following his April win over Dillian Whyte, but as with most boxing retirements, it appears to not have taken hold on the first go-around. He sits at 32-0-1 after successfully defending his WBC and Ring Magazine titles against Whyte. He no longer holds the Ring Magazine title, but this particular bout is not really about titles.

Joshua is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk. He lost his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles in 2021 and then lost a rematch in 2022 that also included the vacant Ring Magazine title.