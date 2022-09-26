Opening odds for 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship gets underway this weekend at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Sam Burns returns to the site to defend his victory from last year. Burns edged out Nick Watney and Cameron Young by a single stroke to take home $1,260,000 in prize money.

Burns opens as the pre-tournament favorite with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. JT Poston follows at +1600 and Sahith Theegala (+2000), Russell Henley (+2200), and Sebastian Munoz (+2500) round out the top five. Watney returns with +30000 odds to win the tournament. You can get +1400 odds that we’ll see a wire-to-wire winner and -250 odds that the winner will be playing in the final Sunday pair.

This is only the second tournament of the 2022-23 season. The season opened two weeks ago in Napa with the Fortinet Championship, where Max Homa won the tournament for the second straight year. That was followed by last weekend’s Presidents’ Cup, which team USA won 17.5-12.5.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.