Opening odds for 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

The field is set for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Sam Burns prepares to play his shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship gets underway this weekend at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Sam Burns returns to the site to defend his victory from last year. Burns edged out Nick Watney and Cameron Young by a single stroke to take home $1,260,000 in prize money.

Burns opens as the pre-tournament favorite with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. JT Poston follows at +1600 and Sahith Theegala (+2000), Russell Henley (+2200), and Sebastian Munoz (+2500) round out the top five. Watney returns with +30000 odds to win the tournament. You can get +1400 odds that we’ll see a wire-to-wire winner and -250 odds that the winner will be playing in the final Sunday pair.

This is only the second tournament of the 2022-23 season. The season opened two weeks ago in Napa with the Fortinet Championship, where Max Homa won the tournament for the second straight year. That was followed by last weekend’s Presidents’ Cup, which team USA won 17.5-12.5.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

Odds to win 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Sam Burns +1100 +300 +140
J.T. Poston +1600 +450 +225
Denny McCarthy +1800 +450 +225
Sahith Theegala +2000 +500 +275
Russell Henley +2200 +500 +275
Sebastian Munoz +2500 +550 +300
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2800 +550 +300
Scott Stallings +3000 +600 +350
Keegan Bradley +3500 +600 +350
Taylor Montgomery +3500 +600 +350
Emiliano Grillo +4000 +800 +400
Thomas Detry +4000 +800 +400
Davis Riley +4000 +800 +400
Seamus Power +4000 +800 +400
Andrew Putnam +4500 +900 +450
Taylor Moore +4500 +900 +450
Chris Kirk +4500 +900 +450
Harris English +5000 +1000 +500
Adam Hadwin +5000 +1000 +500
Trey Mullinax +5000 +1000 +500
Sepp Straka +5000 +1000 +500
Alex Smalley +6000 +1200 +550
Gary Woodland +6000 +1200 +550
Brendan Steele +6500 +1200 +600
Aaron Rai +6500 +1200 +600
Dean Burmester +6500 +1200 +600
Wyndham Clark +6500 +1200 +600
Mark Hubbard +8000 +1400 +700
Russell Knox +8000 +1400 +700
Kevin Streelman +8000 +1400 +700
Justin Suh +8000 +1400 +700
Nick Taylor +8000 +1400 +700
Justin Lower +8000 +1400 +700
Byeong-Hun An +8000 +1400 +700
Brendon Todd +8000 +1400 +700
Adam Svensson +8000 +1400 +700
Adam Long +8000 +1400 +700
Stephan Jaeger +8000 +1400 +700
Chez Reavie +10000 +1800 +800
Robby Shelton +10000 +1800 +800
Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1800 +800
C.T. Pan +10000 +1800 +800
Nick Hardy +10000 +1800 +800
Adam Schenk +10000 +1800 +800
David Lipsky +10000 +1800 +800
Stewart Cink +10000 +1800 +800
Luke List +13000 +2000 +1000
Matthew NeSmith +13000 +2000 +1000
M.J. Daffue +13000 +2000 +1000
Chesson Hadley +13000 +2000 +1000
Lee Hodges +13000 +2000 +1000
Carl Yuan +13000 +2000 +1000
Rory Sabbatini +13000 +2000 +1000
Peter Malnati +13000 +2000 +1000
Paul Haley +13000 +2000 +1000
Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +1000
John Huh +13000 +2000 +1000
Brandon Wu +13000 +2000 +1000
Ben Taylor +13000 +2000 +1000
Henrik Norlander +13000 +2000 +1000
Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +1000
Hayden Buckley +13000 +2000 +1000
Greyson Sigg +13000 +2000 +1000
Zecheng Dou +13000 +2000 +1000
Zac Blair +13000 +2000 +1000
Will Gordon +13000 +2000 +1000
Davis Thompson +13000 +2000 +1000
Tyler Duncan +13000 +2000 +1000
Michael Thompson +13000 +2000 +1000
Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +1000
Martin Laird +13000 +2000 +1000
Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +1000
Nick Lindheim +15000 +2500 +1200
Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1200
Brian Stuard +15000 +2500 +1200
Joseph Bramlett +15000 +2500 +1200
Austin Eckroat +15000 +2500 +1200
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1200
Vince Whaley +15000 +2500 +1200
Seong-Hyeon Kim +15000 +2500 +1200
Sam Stevens +20000 +3500 +1600
Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1600
Robert Streb +20000 +3500 +1600
Philip Knowles +20000 +3500 +1600
Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Roy +20000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1600
Joel Dahmen +20000 +3500 +1600
Augusto Nunez +20000 +3500 +1600
Harry Hall +20000 +3500 +1600
Harrison Endycott +20000 +3500 +1600
Vincent Norrman +20000 +3500 +1600
Vaughn Taylor +20000 +3500 +1600
Matti Schmid +20000 +3500 +1600
Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1600
Ryan Moore +25000 +4000 +2000
Ryan Armour +25000 +4000 +2000
Chad Ramey +25000 +4000 +2000
Carson Young +25000 +4000 +2000
Ben Martin +25000 +4000 +2000
Ben Griffin +25000 +4000 +2000
Austin Cook +25000 +4000 +2000
William McGirt +25000 +4000 +2000
Matthias Schwab +25000 +4000 +2000
Michael Kim +25000 +4000 +2000
Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2500
Kevin Yu +30000 +5000 +2500
Richy Werenski +30000 +5000 +2500
Nicolas Echavarria +30000 +5000 +2500
Nick Watney +30000 +5000 +2500
Brent Grant +30000 +5000 +2500
Jimmy Walker +30000 +5000 +2500
Eric Cole +30000 +5000 +2500
Cody Gribble +30000 +5000 +2500
Trevor Cone +30000 +5000 +2500
David Lingmerth +30000 +5000 +2500
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2500
Ryan Brehm +40000 +6500 +3000
Kyle Westmoreland +40000 +6500 +3000
Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3000
Max McGreevy +40000 +6500 +3000
Brandon Matthews +40000 +6500 +3000
Jackson Suber +40000 +6500 +3000
Harry Higgs +40000 +6500 +3000
Andrew Landry +40000 +6500 +3000
Anders Albertson +40000 +6500 +3000
Dylan Wu +40000 +6500 +3000
Erik Barnes +40000 +6500 +3000
Tyson Alexander +40000 +6500 +3000
Trevor Werbylo +40000 +6500 +3000
Tano Goya +40000 +6500 +3000
Chris Stroud +40000 +6500 +3000
Sam Murphy +40000 +6500 +3000
Scott Harrington +40000 +6500 +3000
Joseph Hanko +50000 +10000 +4500
Jason Dufner +50000 +10000 +4500
Jim Herman +50000 +10000 +4500
Garrick Higgo +50000 +10000 +4500
Wilson Furr +50000 +10000 +4500

