Opening odds for 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship gets underway this weekend at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Sam Burns returns to the site to defend his victory from last year. Burns edged out Nick Watney and Cameron Young by a single stroke to take home $1,260,000 in prize money.
Burns opens as the pre-tournament favorite with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. JT Poston follows at +1600 and Sahith Theegala (+2000), Russell Henley (+2200), and Sebastian Munoz (+2500) round out the top five. Watney returns with +30000 odds to win the tournament. You can get +1400 odds that we’ll see a wire-to-wire winner and -250 odds that the winner will be playing in the final Sunday pair.
This is only the second tournament of the 2022-23 season. The season opened two weeks ago in Napa with the Fortinet Championship, where Max Homa won the tournament for the second straight year. That was followed by last weekend’s Presidents’ Cup, which team USA won 17.5-12.5.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
Odds to win 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Sam Burns
|+1100
|+300
|+140
|J.T. Poston
|+1600
|+450
|+225
|Denny McCarthy
|+1800
|+450
|+225
|Sahith Theegala
|+2000
|+500
|+275
|Russell Henley
|+2200
|+500
|+275
|Sebastian Munoz
|+2500
|+550
|+300
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+2800
|+550
|+300
|Scott Stallings
|+3000
|+600
|+350
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|+600
|+350
|Taylor Montgomery
|+3500
|+600
|+350
|Emiliano Grillo
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Thomas Detry
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Davis Riley
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Andrew Putnam
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Taylor Moore
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Chris Kirk
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Harris English
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Trey Mullinax
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Sepp Straka
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Alex Smalley
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Gary Woodland
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Brendan Steele
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Aaron Rai
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Dean Burmester
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Wyndham Clark
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Mark Hubbard
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Russell Knox
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Kevin Streelman
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Justin Suh
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Justin Lower
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Byeong-Hun An
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Adam Svensson
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Adam Long
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Stephan Jaeger
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Robby Shelton
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|C.T. Pan
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Nick Hardy
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Schenk
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Stewart Cink
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|M.J. Daffue
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Paul Haley
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|John Huh
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Ben Taylor
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Henrik Norlander
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Zecheng Dou
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Zac Blair
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Will Gordon
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Tyler Duncan
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Michael Thompson
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Michael Gligic
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Nick Lindheim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brian Stuard
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Austin Eckroat
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Vince Whaley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Seong-Hyeon Kim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Sam Stevens
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Robert Streb
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Philip Knowles
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Roy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Joel Dahmen
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Augusto Nunez
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Harry Hall
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Harrison Endycott
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Vincent Norrman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Vaughn Taylor
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matti Schmid
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ryan Moore
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Chad Ramey
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Carson Young
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ben Martin
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ben Griffin
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Austin Cook
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|William McGirt
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Michael Kim
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kevin Yu
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Richy Werenski
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Nicolas Echavarria
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Eric Cole
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Cody Gribble
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Trevor Cone
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Ryan Brehm
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Brandon Matthews
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Jackson Suber
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Anders Albertson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Dylan Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Erik Barnes
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Tano Goya
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Chris Stroud
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Sam Murphy
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Scott Harrington
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Joseph Hanko
|+50000
|+10000
|+4500
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+10000
|+4500
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+10000
|+4500
|Garrick Higgo
|+50000
|+10000
|+4500
|Wilson Furr
|+50000
|+10000
|+4500