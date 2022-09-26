Nets G Ben Simmons says he’s fully cleared for practice ahead of 2022-23 season

The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2022-23 NBA season with plenty of drama surrounding the franchise after a tumultuous offseason. Kevin Durant made a trade request, Kyrie Irving tried to make a move to Los Angeles before eventually opting into his contract and Ben Simmons picked up a back injury late in the playoffs to push back his Nets debut to 2022-23. On the last front, it appears Simmons has put the drama of last season behind him.

The guard said he’s fully cleared to practice with the team, which will first take place tomorrow. Simmons drew a lot of ire over last season for sitting out games even after he got traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. The guard was expected to make his Nets debut in the playoffs, but had a back injury which kept him sidelined.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nets sit at +700 to win the NBA title. If Simmons is healthy, that could be excellent value given his defense and passing ability.