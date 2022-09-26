 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Line movement since Week 4 odds opened for 2022 NFL season

NFL odds re-opened Sunday night for Week 4 and we’ve already seen some notable movement.

By David Fucillo
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The NFL wraps up Week 3 with Monday Night Football tonight, but we’ve already got some intriguing odds movement for Week 4 to consider. Injury news starts to drop on Monday and that is already shaking things up before most casual bettors have really dug into the numbers.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened game odds for all 18 weeks back in May when the NFL released the full schedule. DK pulled the lines down once Week 1 started and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 4 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, the line when it re-opened Sunday night, and the current line on Monday afternoon.

The biggest movement comes where injuries raise questions. The Bengals re-opened at -1.5 Sunday night and that line has already moved to -3.5 with Tua Tagovailoa’s status for Thursday Night Football up in the air. He’s dealing with soreness, including in his ankle, and his status is unclear for this week.

The other notable move involved Packers-Patriots where Green Bay moved overnight from -8 to -11 with word that Mac Jones likely won’t play due to a high ankle sprain.

Here’s our full list of Week 4 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bengals -170, Dolphins +145

Sep 25

Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Dolphins +105

Sep 22

Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bengals -120, Dolphins +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -4.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -195, Dolphins +165

Vikings vs. Saints

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Saints +120

Sep 25

Point spread: Vikings -2
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Saints +110

Sep 22

Point spread: Vikings -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -1
Opening total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

Browns vs. Falcons

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Browns -2.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Browns -135, Falcons +115

Sep 25

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Browns -165, Falcons +140

Sep 22

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Browns -170, Falcons +145

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A
Opening moneyline: N/A

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140

Sep 25

Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140

Sep 22

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Commanders +110

May 13

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -235, Commanders +190

Seahawks vs. Lions

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Lions -6
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Lions -250, Seahawks +210

Sep 25

Point spread: Lions -6
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Lions -245, Seahawks +205

Sep 22

Point spread: Lions -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Lions -215, Seahawks +185

May 13

Opening point spread: Lions -1
Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Seahawks +100

Titans vs. Colts

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Colts -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Colts -175, Titans +150

Sep 25

Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Colts -170, Titans +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Colts -3.5
Point total:44.5
Moneyline: Colts -180, Titans +155

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -3
Opening moneyline: Colts -155, Titans +135

Bears vs. Giants

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120

Sep 25

Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120

Sep 22

Point spread: Giants -3
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -165, Bears +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Giants -2.5
Opening moneyline: Giants -135, Bears +115

Jaguars vs. Eagles

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -280, Jaguars +235

Sep 25

Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255

Sep 22

Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -6
Opening moneyline: Eagles -260, Jaguars +210

Jets vs. Steelers

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145

Sep 25

Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Steelers -175, Jets +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Steelers -3.5
Opening moneyline: Steelers -150, Jets +130

Bills vs. Ravens

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Bills -3.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bills -175, Ravens +150

Sep 25

Point spread: Bills -3
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: Bills -170, Ravens +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Bills -4
Point total: 55
Moneyline: Bills -190, Ravens +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -1
Opening moneyline: Bills -120, Ravens +100

Chargers vs. Texans

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Chargers -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Chargers -240, Texans +200

Sep 25

Point spread: Chargers -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Chargers -300, Texans +250

Sep 22

Point spread: Chargers -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Chargers -315, Texans +260

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -350, Texans +270

Cardinals vs. Panthers

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Panthers -1.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Panthers -125, Cardinals +105

Sep 25

Point spread: Panthers -1
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Panthers -120, Cardinals +100

Sep 22

Point spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -170, Panthers +145

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -140, Panthers +120

Patriots vs. Packers

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Packers -11
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Packers -475, Patriots +380

Sep 25

Point spread: Packers -8
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Packers -360, Patriots +295

Sep 22

Point spread: Packers -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Packers -250, Patriots +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -5
Opening moneyline: Packers -235, Patriots +190

Broncos vs. Raiders

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

Sep 25

Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

Sep 22

Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Broncos -110, Raiders -110

Chiefs vs. Bucs

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bucs +115

Sep 25

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Bucs +120

Sep 22

Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bucs -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -2.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115

Rams vs. 49ers

Sep 26 2:10 p.m.

Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: 49ers -140, Rams +120

Sep 25

Point spread: 49ers -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105

Sep 22

Point spread: 49ers -1
Point total: 48
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Rams -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -1
Opening moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100

