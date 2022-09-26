Line movement since Week 4 odds opened for 2022 NFL season

The NFL wraps up Week 3 with Monday Night Football tonight, but we’ve already got some intriguing odds movement for Week 4 to consider. Injury news starts to drop on Monday and that is already shaking things up before most casual bettors have really dug into the numbers.
DraftKings Sportsbook opened game odds for all 18 weeks back in May when the NFL released the full schedule. DK pulled the lines down once Week 1 started and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 4 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, the line when it re-opened Sunday night, and the current line on Monday afternoon.
The biggest movement comes where injuries raise questions. The Bengals re-opened at -1.5 Sunday night and that line has already moved to -3.5 with Tua Tagovailoa’s status for Thursday Night Football up in the air. He’s dealing with soreness, including in his ankle, and his status is unclear for this week.
The other notable move involved Packers-Patriots where Green Bay moved overnight from -8 to -11 with word that Mac Jones likely won’t play due to a high ankle sprain.
Here’s our full list of Week 4 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Bengals
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bengals -170, Dolphins +145
Sep 25
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Dolphins +105
Sep 22
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bengals -120, Dolphins +100
May 13
Opening point spread: Bengals -4.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -195, Dolphins +165
Vikings vs. Saints
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Saints +120
Sep 25
Point spread: Vikings -2
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Saints +110
Sep 22
Point spread: Vikings -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Vikings -1
Opening total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105
Browns vs. Falcons
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Browns -2.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Browns -135, Falcons +115
Sep 25
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Browns -165, Falcons +140
Sep 22
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Browns -170, Falcons +145
May 13
Opening point spread: N/A
Opening moneyline: N/A
Commanders vs. Cowboys
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140
Sep 25
Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140
Sep 22
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Commanders +110
May 13
Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -235, Commanders +190
Seahawks vs. Lions
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Lions -6
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Lions -250, Seahawks +210
Sep 25
Point spread: Lions -6
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Lions -245, Seahawks +205
Sep 22
Point spread: Lions -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Lions -215, Seahawks +185
May 13
Opening point spread: Lions -1
Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Seahawks +100
Titans vs. Colts
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Colts -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Colts -175, Titans +150
Sep 25
Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Colts -170, Titans +145
Sep 22
Point spread: Colts -3.5
Point total:44.5
Moneyline: Colts -180, Titans +155
May 13
Opening point spread: Colts -3
Opening moneyline: Colts -155, Titans +135
Bears vs. Giants
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120
Sep 25
Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120
Sep 22
Point spread: Giants -3
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -165, Bears +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Giants -2.5
Opening moneyline: Giants -135, Bears +115
Jaguars vs. Eagles
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -280, Jaguars +235
Sep 25
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255
Sep 22
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255
May 13
Opening point spread: Eagles -6
Opening moneyline: Eagles -260, Jaguars +210
Jets vs. Steelers
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145
Sep 25
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145
Sep 22
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Steelers -175, Jets +150
May 13
Opening point spread: Steelers -3.5
Opening moneyline: Steelers -150, Jets +130
Bills vs. Ravens
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Bills -3.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bills -175, Ravens +150
Sep 25
Point spread: Bills -3
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: Bills -170, Ravens +145
Sep 22
Point spread: Bills -4
Point total: 55
Moneyline: Bills -190, Ravens +160
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -1
Opening moneyline: Bills -120, Ravens +100
Chargers vs. Texans
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Chargers -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Chargers -240, Texans +200
Sep 25
Point spread: Chargers -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Chargers -300, Texans +250
Sep 22
Point spread: Chargers -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Chargers -315, Texans +260
May 13
Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -350, Texans +270
Cardinals vs. Panthers
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Panthers -1.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Panthers -125, Cardinals +105
Sep 25
Point spread: Panthers -1
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Panthers -120, Cardinals +100
Sep 22
Point spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -170, Panthers +145
May 13
Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -140, Panthers +120
Patriots vs. Packers
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Packers -11
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Packers -475, Patriots +380
Sep 25
Point spread: Packers -8
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Packers -360, Patriots +295
Sep 22
Point spread: Packers -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Packers -250, Patriots +210
May 13
Opening point spread: Packers -5
Opening moneyline: Packers -235, Patriots +190
Broncos vs. Raiders
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100
Sep 25
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100
Sep 22
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Broncos -110, Raiders -110
Chiefs vs. Bucs
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bucs +115
Sep 25
Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Bucs +120
Sep 22
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bucs -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -2.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115
Rams vs. 49ers
Sep 26 2:10 p.m.
Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: 49ers -140, Rams +120
Sep 25
Point spread: 49ers -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105
Sep 22
Point spread: 49ers -1
Point total: 48
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Rams -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -1
Opening moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100