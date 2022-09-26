What Tua Tagovailoa injury means for Dolphins-Bengals odds in Week 4

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals open Week 4 on Thursday Night Football and a critical injury will move the point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook all week long. The Bengals re-opened Sunday night as 1.5-point favorites, and are now 3.5-point favorites 24 hours later.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with soreness in his back and ankle and his status is uncertain for Thursday. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he would not assume anything about Tua’s Week 4 status, and with limited practices this week, we probably won’t know for sure until Thursday morning at the earliest.

Every little piece of information is likely to move this line throughout the week. We saw it last week with the Justin Herbert injury. He was practicing on Wednesday and Thursday and the Chargers were a touchdown favorite. He missed Friday’s practice and the line slipped to a field goal. There was a report Sunday morning that Chase Daniel was starting, but Herbert ended up active and playing and we saw some last minute movement back toward LA.

It’s safe to say this week we’ll see something similar with the Dolphins-Bengals line.