Top kicker pickups from the Week 4 waiver wire

The kicker might not make or break your fantasy team, but it’s always good to have someone reliable who might add a couple of extra points from a 50-yard kick every once in a while. Here are our picks for the best kickers to add off the waiver wire as we head into Week 4 of the NFL season.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (44.6%)

Next up — KC, ATL, PIT

Succop has gone 8-for-9 in field goal attempts so far this season, including going 2-for-2 in yesterday’s loss to the Packers. His field goals have an average of 43 yards.

Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (29.9%)

Next up — CLE, TB, SF

Koo has gone 7-for-9 so far this season, including a 54-yarder. He’s placed in situations where a team struggling offensively asks him to make very long field goals at times, which can add to his point total when he makes 40+ and 50+ yard kicks.

Graham Gano, New York Giants (41.2%)

Next up — NO, CHI, MIA

Gano has only kicked four field goals this season, but he’s made all four, and two were from over 50 yards out, which is an extra two points added to a regular field goal in most fantasy leagues.