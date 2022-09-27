Top defenses to pick up from the Week 4 waiver wire

We’ve got some good young teams playing well on both sides of the ball and that’s usually a good recipe for fantasy D/STs. There are a few with low rostership that could be good pickups for your team.

Next up — CIN, NYJ, MIN

The Dolphins held an explosive Bills offense to just 19 points to get the win in Week 3 after limiting the Patriots to seven points in Week 1. With Cincinnati’s weak offensive line, they should be able to put pressure on Joe Burrow and likely force a turnover or two on Thursday night.

Next up — JAC, ARI, DAL

The Eagles are tied for most sacks per game this season (4.0) and are tied for seventh in most takeaways per game. This weekend, the Jaguars will be a tougher opponent than most expected in the preseason, but Philadelphia’s defense was able to hold the Commanders scoreless for three quarters just one week after suffocating the Vikings’ strong passing game.

Next up — PHI, HOU, IND

It might be too early to put all your eggs in the Jags basket, but do keep an eye on this defense that held the Chargers to ten points in Week 3 (given, Justin Herbert was playing through an injury). The Jags are tied for first this season in takeaways per game (2.7). Even if they can’t contain Jalen Hurts this week, they’re coming up on the Texans and the Colts, who they should be able to dominate defensively.