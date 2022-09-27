Top TE pickups from the Week 4 waiver wire

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Here’s a look at our top-five tight ends adds to consider as you place your Week 4 waiver wire claims.

Tyler Conklin: TE, New York Jets (21% Yahoo, 11% ESPN)

Next up — @ PIT, vs. MIA, @ GB

Conklin had himself a solid individual outing in the team’s 27-12 Week 3 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Conklin led the team in receiving, catching all eight of his targets for 84 yards during the home showdown at MetLife Stadium. Even before Sunday’s game, Conklin was getting his fair share of looks. He caught four of seven targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Ravens before catching six of nine targets for 40 yards in Week 2 against the Browns. That has landed him in the top 10 of fantasy tight ends through three weeks.

Conklin is rostered in just 21% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 11% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available on the waiver wire this week.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (51% Yahoo, 33% ESPN)

Next up — @ ATL, vs. LAC, vs. NE

After two quiet weeks, Njoku decided to step it up in the Browns’ Thursday night victory over the Steelers. He caught nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win, earning fantasy managers 14.9 points on standard leagues.

He’s rostered in 51% of leagues on Yahoo and 33% of leagues on ESPN, so look for him on the wire heading into Week 4.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (1% Yahoo, 0% ESPN)

Next up — @ DET, @ NO, vs. ARI

Dissly had another solid outing in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. He caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown, earning fantasy managers 9.4 points in standard leagues. As a result, he will enter Week 4 as the ninth ranked fantasy tight end.

He’s virtually unrostered in all fantasy leagues, so he’ll be ripe for the taking this week.

Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts (0% Yahoo and ESPN)

Next up — vs. TEN, @ DEN, vs. JAC

Woods emerged as a big red zone threat against the Chiefs on Sunday and the Colts may have something here. Both of the rookie’s catches were for touchdowns and that earned the smattering of fantasy managers who actually had him in their starting lineups 13.3 points on Sunday.

He is rostered in virtually no leagues across the board and that means it’s open season on catching Woods on the waiver wire this week.

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings (58% Yahoo, 37% ESPN)

Next up — @ NO, vs. CHI, @ MIA

Smith had a quiet fantasy afternoon on Sunday, catching just two receptions for 32 yards in the Vikings’ victory over the Lions. He still commanded six targets for the day and has 14 targets over the last two weeks.

Smith is rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and 37% of ESPN leagues, so he should be right there for you to take on Tuesday.