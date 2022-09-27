Top WR pickups from the Week 4 waiver wire

With injuries plaguing wide receivers throughout the league, WR2s and 3s are seeing more snaps and more opportunities to showcase their talents on the field. If the wide receivers you drafted are out or questionable for the week ahead, here are some great options to add off the waiver wire who have been putting up high fantasy numbers over the past several weeks.

Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills (14.2%)

Next up — BAL, PIT, KC

McKenzie has stepped up in Gabe Davis’ absence and had the second-most receiving yards for the Bills in Sunday’s game, bringing in seven receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown. He’s quickly becoming a central figure of the Josh Allen pass-heavy offense, and is a great option to add to your lineup.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (16.1%)

Next up — NE, NYG, NYJ

Rookie Doubs is quickly showing that the Packers’ fourth-round pick was a steal. He led the team in receiving yards in a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, adding up eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. With Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins out, Doubs seized hold of the opportunity to show out, and is a good choice to add off the waiver wire.

Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals (7.3%)

Next up — CAR, PHI, SEA

Rondale Moore’s absence has given Dortch a chance to shine. The Dortch-Kyler Murray combination has yet to be anything but outstanding, despite the Cardinals’ 1-2 record. Dortch had nine receptions for 80 yards in Week 3 after putting up 55 yards and a touchdown in the Cards’ comeback in Week 2.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (82.7%)

Next up — NE, NYG, NYJ

Lazard’s talent is no secret. He’s back from his ankle injury and putting up excellent numbers while also bringing the intangibles to the Packers’ offense. He’s scored two touchdowns in as many games, and while his waiver wire availability is more limited by the week, he still may be up for grabs in your league.