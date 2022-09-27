Top RB pickups from the Week 4 waiver wire

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Here’s a look at our top-five running back adds to consider as you place your Week 4 waiver wire claims.

Khalil Herbert: RB, Chicago Bears (49% Yahoo, 25% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYG, @ MIN, vs. WAS

With running back David Montgomery going down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Texans, Herbert stepped in a huge way for the Bears. The second-year back broke off 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the win, earning fantasy managers 28.0 points in standard leagues. That performance also vaulted him into the top five of fantasy running backs through three weeks.

Herbert is rostered in just 49% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues, so he should be available for pick up on most waiver wires.

Jamaal Williams: RB, Detroit Lions (60% Yahoo, 44% ESPN)

Next up — vs. SEA, @ NE, @ DAL

Jamaal Williams had himself a really good day in the Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He took 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that earned fantasy managers 22.7 points in standard leagues and landed him in the top five for fantasy running backs.

Williams is rostered in just 60% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 44% of ESPN leagues, so it’d be wise to put a bid in for him when you can because he’ll most likely be off the market completely in a few weeks.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals (6% Yahoo, 4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. MIA, @ BAL, @ NO

After two quiet weeks, Perine stepped up and had a nice outing in the team’s 27-12 victory over the Jets on Sunday. He took nine carries for 47 yards on the ground and caught two targets for 14 yards and a touchdown. That earned fantasy managers 12.1 points in standard leagues.

Perine is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues across the board and will be readily available on the wire this week.

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (55% Yahoo, 37% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NO, vs. CHI, @ MIA

We got our annual “Dalvin Cook leaves the game with an injury” scenario on Sunday, thrusting Mattison back into action for the Vikings. He took seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Lions, earning fantasy managers 10.4 points. Cook is expected to suit up against the Saints in London this Sunday but it’d be wise to keep Mattison in your back pocket if he isn’t 100%.

Mattison is rostered in 55% of Yahoo leagues and 37% of ESPN leagues, so look out for him on the wires this week.

J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders (44% ESPN, 26% Yahoo)

Next up — @ DAL, vs. TEN, @ CHI

McKissic has yet to breakout day for fantasy managers but with the amount of touches that he gets, it’s only a matter of time. In Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, he had just thee carries for eight yards but also garnered nine passing targets, catching six of them for 32 yards.

He’s rostered in 44% of ESPN leagues and 26% of leagues on Yahoo, so look out for him as someone to keep around on your bench until the right moment comes along.