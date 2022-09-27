Top QB pickups from the Week 4 waiver wire

As we head into Week 4 of the NFL season, you might be looking to switch up your starting quarterbacks in your fantasy lineup. Here are a few good options who might be available to grab off the waiver wire.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (50.9%)

Next up — PHI, HOU, IND

This Jaguars team is good — really, legitimately good. Doug Pederson has taken the tools he was given and created a team that suddenly seems like they could be legitimate contenders to make the playoffs after a 38-10 thrashing of the Chargers this week. Lawrence is, of course, the sun around which this team orbits. He has 772 yards and six touchdowns over the first three games of the season, and he’s facing weak defenses in the coming weeks.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (30.7%)

Next up — SEA, NE, DAL

Goff has seven passing touchdowns already this season and is a highlight of a Lions team on the come-up. Yesterday’s loss to the Vikings was by no fault of his, and with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds downfield, he’s in a position to keep putting up fantasy points as long as Dan Campbell can figure out when and how to use him.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (15.6%)

Next up — LAR, CAR, ATL

Tannehill might be a safe grab if you’ve accidentally drafted a quarterback who has ended up absolutely blowing it in the first few weeks. Though he struggled against the Bills, he led the Titans to a win over Las Vegas in Week 3, rushing for one touchdown and passing for 264 yards and one touchdown. The Rams will be a hurdle, but he should be able to put up good numbers against the Panthers and the Falcons in the coming weeks.