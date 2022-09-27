Top-5 Week 4 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 4 waiver wire claims.

Trevor Lawrence: QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Next up — @ PHI, vs. HOU, @ IND

Trevor Lawrence is starting to find his footing and looked excellent in Sunday’s 38-10 blowout victory at the Chargers. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. His performance earned fantasy managers 25.2 points on Sunday and he is climbing the ladder as the 10th ranked fantasy quarterback in the league heading into Week 4.

Lawrence is rostered in just 58% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 51% of ESPN leagues, so there’s a coin flip chance of you finding him on the waiver wire this week. Scoop him up if you can.

Jamaal Williams: RB, Detroit Lions

Next up — vs. SEA, @ NE, @ DAL

Jamaal Williams had himself a really good day in the Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He took 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that earned fantasy managers 22.7 points in standard leagues and landed him in the top five for fantasy running backs.

Williams is rostered in just 60% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 44% of ESPN leagues, so it’d be wise to put a bid in for him when you can because he’ll most likely be off the market completely in a few weeks.

Khalil Herbert: RB, Chicago Bears

Next up — @ NYG, @ MIN, vs. WAS

With running back David Montgomery going down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Texans, Herbert stepped in a huge way for the Bears. The second-year back broke off 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the win, earning fantasy managers 28.0 points in standard leagues. That performance also vaulted him into the top five of fantasy running backs through three weeks.

Herbert is rostered in just 49% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues, so he should be available for pick up on most waiver wires.

Isaiah McKenzie: WR, Buffalo Bills

Next up — @ BAL, vs. PIT, @ KC

The Bills came up just short in their 21-19 loss at the Dolphins on Sunday and McKenzie emerged as a consistent target. He caught seven of nine targets for 76 yards and one touchdown. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see quarterback Josh Allen attempt 63 pass attempts again, but keep McKenzie in mind as a solid third option behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

McKenzie is rostered in just 41% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 13% of ESPN leagues, so he should be right there waiting for you on the waiver wire this week.

Tyler Conklin: TE, New York Jets

Next up — @ PIT, vs. MIA, @ GB

Tyler Conklin had himself a solid individual outing in the team’s 27-12 Week 3 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Conklin led the team in receiving, catching all eight of his targets for 84 yards during the home showdown at MetLife Stadium. Even before Sunday’s game, Conklin was getting his fair share of looks. He caught four of seven targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Ravens before catching six of nine targets for 40 yards in Week 2 against the Browns. That has landed him in the top 10 of fantasy tight ends through three weeks.

Conklin is rostered in just 21% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 11% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available on the waiver wire this week.