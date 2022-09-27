Defense rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season. We’re still feeling out these defenses, but a few are showing true dominance at times. The Bills, 49ers, Buccaneers, and Broncos have all shown they are going to be tough to move the ball on, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have shown they aren’t going to be as easy to push over this season.

But, we still want to find those offenses and their quarterbacks that have trouble scoring and keeping control of the ball. So far, the Saints, Patriots, Falcons, Rams and Jets have the most giveaways, while the Bengals, Commanders, Colts, Saints, and Bears are the worst at taking sacks so far.

Streaming options

The Bears are going to slow the game down and run the ball, but Justin Fields already has four interceptions and has been sacked 10 times. The Bears have also put up the fewest yards per game in the NFL. The Giants aren’t a high upside pick, but they shouldn’t kill you.

Marcus Mariota has proven that he can help the Falcons produce some offense, but there are still problems with sacks and turnovers.

Week 4 fantasy football D/ST rankings