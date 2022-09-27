 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Defense rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after sacking Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season. We’re still feeling out these defenses, but a few are showing true dominance at times. The Bills, 49ers, Buccaneers, and Broncos have all shown they are going to be tough to move the ball on, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have shown they aren’t going to be as easy to push over this season.

But, we still want to find those offenses and their quarterbacks that have trouble scoring and keeping control of the ball. So far, the Saints, Patriots, Falcons, Rams and Jets have the most giveaways, while the Bengals, Commanders, Colts, Saints, and Bears are the worst at taking sacks so far.

Streaming options

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears are going to slow the game down and run the ball, but Justin Fields already has four interceptions and has been sacked 10 times. The Bears have also put up the fewest yards per game in the NFL. The Giants aren’t a high upside pick, but they shouldn’t kill you.

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota has proven that he can help the Falcons produce some offense, but there are still problems with sacks and turnovers.

Week 4 fantasy football D/ST rankings

