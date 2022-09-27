Week 3 was yet another showcase week for the MVP frontrunners, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Both players have put up huge fantasy numbers, with Jackson breaking the record for fantasy points for the first three games of the season. Both should get significant tests in Week 4 against the Bills and the upstart Jaguars.

We also got Joe Burrow back near the top of the fantasy points standings, while Trevor Lawrence had his best statistical game as a pro against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert all had subpar fantasy numbers. Right now, Jackson and Hurts don’t have much competition for best fantasy quarterback through the first three games.

Injury news to monitor

Mac Jones has a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time. There is no timetable as of yet, but we know he won’t be able to play this week agains the Packers, who are now 11-point favorites with Jones out.

Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings