Best quarterback streamers for Week 4 fantasy football

This week saw Jimmy Garoppolo step backwards out of the end zone for a safety in what ended up being a one-point loss, Russell Wilson finally make the passes he got paid all that money for, and Justin Herbert try and fail to play through an injury and get stomped by the Jaguars, of all teams.

If you’re feeling stuck with a mediocre or hurt quarterback on your fantasy roster and looking for some easy points in Week 4, we analyze some available options that might be available to add from the waiver wire this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 4 lineups.

Geno Smith, Seahawks vs. Lions

The Lions defense has struggled to stem opponents’ passing games so far this season and have allowed over 30 points in two of their three games. While Detroit’s offense is coming together as a force, this defense should allow Geno Smith to put up some solid fantasy numbers in Week 4. Smith is rostered in 6.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues and threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons this week.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Eagles

A lot of people are still hesitant to place their faith and their fantasy points on the line with the Jaguars, but they proved this weekend that they’re a legitimate competitor after beating the Chargers 38-10. Lawrence is only rostered in 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues right now, but don’t let that — or the seven-point opening line — fool you. Lawrence will be ready to show out in Week 4.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Colts

Tannehill threw for over 300 yards against the Falcons, finally breaking that 200-yard ceiling he’d been knocking on this season. The Colts have a very strong run defense, which will limit Derrick Henry and force the Titans’ offense to rely on Tannehill’s arm, setting up a good situation for fantasy points this week. Tannehill is rostered in less than 20% of ESPN fantasy leagues.