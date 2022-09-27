Best tight end streamers for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If tight end is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 4 lineups.

Tyler Conklin had himself a solid individual outing in the team’s 27-12 Week 3 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Conklin led the team in receiving, catching all eight of his targets for 84 yards during the home showdown at MetLife Stadium. Even before Sunday’s game, Conklin was getting his fair share of looks. He caught four of seven targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Ravens before catching six of nine targets for 40 yards in Week 2 against the Browns. That has landed him in the top 10 of fantasy tight ends through three weeks.

Conklin will go up against a Steelers team that has given up 15 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown to tight ends through three games. He is rostered in just 21% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 11% of ESPN leagues, so snag him off the waiver wire.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

After two quiet weeks, Njoku decided to step it up in the Browns’ Thursday night victory over the Steelers. He caught nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win, earning fantasy managers 14.9 points on standard leagues.

Njoku is facing a Falcons team that has yielded 19 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown through their first three games. He’s rostered in 51% of leagues on Yahoo and 33% of leagues on ESPN, so hunt for him as a top streaming option.

Thomas has played a modest role in the Panthers’ offense so far, catching five of nine targets for 79 yards through three games. What makes him a streamer option this week is that the Cardinals have the worst pass defense against tight ends in the league, yielding 24 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns so far. Thomas is rostered in virtually no leagues, so do the savvy thing and pick him up for this week.