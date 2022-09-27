Best defense streamers for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If D/ST is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Panthers D/ST vs. Cardinals

The Panthers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Saints 22-14. A huge part of that was due to their defense, who came away with two interceptions, a scoop-n-score touchdown, and a sack to earn fantasy managers 13 points for Week 3. For Week 4 this Sunday, they’ll face a Cardinals offense that looks disjointed, putting up just 12 points on the Rams this past weekend. The Panthers D/ST is rostered in just 18.8% of ESPN leagues and you should be able to find them on the waiver wires for this specific matchup.

Vikings D/ST vs. Saints

The Vikings’ defense has been an up and down unit through three games this season and that hasn’t been necessarily conducive towards fantasy success. They’ve accounted for seven sacks and three interceptions so far but have given up 24 points in back-to-back games. They might get a huge pick-me-up in London this Sunday when facing a Jamies Winston led Saints team that is a league worst -6 in turnover differential. The Vikings D/ST is rostered in just 5% of ESPN leagues, meaning you should be able to find them on your league’s waiver wire come Tuesday.

The Texans’ defense gave up 23 points in their loss to the Bears on Sunday but still managed to have a good fantasy day otherwise. The unit came away with five sacks and two interceptions in the contest, earning fantasy managers eight points. This Sunday, they’ll be going up against a vulnerable Chargers team with Justin Herbert still dealing with a rib injury and Keenan Allen dealing with hamstring issues. The Texans D/ST is rostered in just 34.9% of ESPN leagues and they’ll be readily available on the waiver wire if you want to scoop them up for this specific matchup.