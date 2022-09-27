Running back PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

The NFL season is chugging along like a runaway train. We’re now into Week 4 and your top running backs are Nick Chubb, James Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Jamaal Williams and Khalil Herbert, and Saquon Barkley just like we all thought.

Of the running backs this season, Chubb has truly been the cream of the crop. His lack of receiving work hasn’t slowed him down and he shouldn’t have much trouble continuing to put up consistent numbers. After him, it’s a mixed bag, as the top guys coming into this season like Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey have had trouble getting going on poor overall offenses.

Injury news to monitor

Dalvin Cook separated his shoulder last week, but reports have him playing with a harness. He’s done it before, so I guess we keep him in our lineups against a good Saints run defense.

D’Andre Swift will miss some time with shoulder and ankle injuries. Jamaal Williams will get the start against the Seahawks.

David Montgomery is day-to-day with a lower leg injury, but Khalil Herbert played so well in his absence they could give Montgomery all the time he needs to get back to 100%

Week 4 PPR running back rankings