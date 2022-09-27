Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Unlike quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends, many of the best wide receivers have been playing up to their potential this season. Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, Cooper Kupp, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Christian Kirk are the Top 5 in fantasy points, while Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, and Michael Thomas round out the Top 10.

If you took wide receivers early in your drafts, there’s a decent chance they’re putting up numbers, while the other positions haven’t hit as well quite yet.

Injury news

Both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have lower leg injuries. Initial reports are positive though and it looks like they’ll suit up against the Vikings.

Keenan Allen was limited with a hamstring all last week and didn’t play in Week 3. He should be close to returning this week against the Texans.

The Buccaneers will get Mike Evans back from his 1-game suspension, but will likely still be without Chris Godwin who has yet to practice since his hamstring injury. He has a chance, but they will be cautious with him.

Julio Jones should return, as he was close last week and his coach believes he’ll be back to face the Chiefs in Week 4.

Week 4 PPR wide receiver rankings