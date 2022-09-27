Tight end PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 4 of the fantasy football season. This is the part of the week where I lament the number of heavily used tight ends in fantasy football. The good news is that if you drafted one of the Top 2 tight ends in Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce, you will continue to have a leg up on the competition. If you didn’t, you might need some luck.

The Top 5 fantasy tight ends are all familiar faces, with Andrews, Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller and Gerald Everett. But, after Andrews’ 14.7 and Kelce’s 11.7 fantasy points per game, we drop all they way down to Goedert at 7.6, with a big group of hit and miss tight ends scrunched together.

In the end, you’re looking to have a somewhat consistent option at TE and not be afraid to pick up tight ends in good matchups to stream. We are slowly figuring out who the best matchups are, but it’s still pretty early in the season.

Injury news to monitor

Dalton Schultz will try to make his return in Week 4 from a knee injury when they face the Commanders.

Week 4 PPR tight end rankings