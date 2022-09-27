USA vs. Saudi Arabia live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The USMNT will hope to get back on track in international play when it faces Saudi Arabia in a friendly Tuesday. The Americans are coming off a 2-0 loss to Japan, while Saudi Arabia is entering this contest after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

USA vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, fuboTV

What could go wrong did go wrong for USA in the match against Japan. The Americans struggled to get much going in the final third of the field, and the absence of Christian Pulisic didn’t help things. USA had just four shots in the game, with zero on frame. Saudi Arabia did get a bit lucky against Ecuador, as it allowed a whopping 11 shots with six on frame but no goals. We’ll see if USA can be more potent against what looks to be a soft back line.