USA vs. Saudi Arabia: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The USMNT will attempt to leave the international break with at least one win when the Americans play Saudi Arabia Tuesday. USA is coming off a 2-0 loss to Japan, while Saudi Arabia comes into the match after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador. Here’s what you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA v. Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -110

Draw: +250

Saudi Arabia: +310

Moneyline pick: USA -110

Saudi Arabia played well against Ecuador, especially in defense. They could have more trouble with the American attack, especially if Gio Reyna and Brendan Aaronson get going. Take USMNT to get a win here and head out of the international break with some confidence.

