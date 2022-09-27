Mexico vs. Colombia live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

Mexico continues international friendly play Tuesday against Colombia, with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET. Mexico managed to grab a 1-0 win over Peru Saturday, while Colombia enters the contest after a 4-1 win over Guatemala. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Mexico vs. Colombia

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision

Livestream: TUDN, fuboTV

It was looking like another disappointing effort for Mexico until Hirving Lozano found the back of the net in the 85th minute for the game-winning goal. El Tri have to be better in the attacking third, and Colombia will provide a nice challenge for Mexico’s back line. Colombia scored four goals in the win over Guatemala on just six shots on target, so there could be a bit of a dip in efficiency. Mexico allowed Peru to get off nine shots, but held them to zero shots on target.