Checking in on Lonzo Ball’s injury ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls will look to get back to the postseason in 2022-23 behind a strong scoring backcourt featuring DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. One player the Bulls hope to have at some point this season is point guard Lonzo Ball, who is battling a knee injury. Here are the latest updates on Ball’s status as he tries to get back on the court.

Lonzo Ball injury updates

The Bulls officially said Ball is doubtful to begin the regular season, as he had another surgery on his knee. The recovery process has been bumpy for Ball, who had a strong impact on both ends of the floor when he was playing. The Bulls believe when fully healthy they can compete with the top of the East, and that includes Ball. He is going to re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, which means he’s likely to miss at least the first two months of the regular season in any case. However, head coach Billy Donovan is not ruling out the possibility of Ball missing the entire 2022-23 season so Chicago could be without the point guard entirely.

Ball said he has had trouble running, jumping and even walking up stairs on the knee prior to getting the surgery. The Bulls have to hope the surgery takes care of whatever issue Ball is having but this has been a tough situation to navigate for all parties involved.