How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on September 27

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Like last week, this week’s show was already taped, so avoid spoilers if you can.

There’s plenty of matches in store for tonight as we match towards the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view in less than a month.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate in the main event of last week’s show to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship. He and champ Bron Breakker had a staredown in the ring afterwards before former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov made a shocking appearance and stared down both competitors. The three will now face each other in a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc, so we’ll be sure to hear from the “Czar” on tonight’s show.

Solo Sikoa was forced to vacate the North American Championship last Wednesday and as a result, the belt will be put up for grabs in a ladder match at Halloween Havoc. Both Carmelo Hayes and newcomer Oro Mensah have already qualified and tonight, we’ll get another qualifying match when Wes Lee takes on Tony D’Angelo.

Damon Kemp revealed in full detail his diabolical plan to break up Diamond Mine over the past two weeks and the Creed Brothers want revenge. Tonight, Brutus Creed will get the first crack at Kemp when the two meet one-on-one in the ring.

Also on the show, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will face Gallus in a Pub Rules match and Nikkita Lyons will face one half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions when stepping in the ring with Kayden Carter.