Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, and with a lighter field than most the top of the board will certainly have an edge on the odds.
Last year’s winner of this event Sam Burns is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, checking in at +1100 after being a part of the winning Presidents Cup team last week. Burns finished one shot ahead of Nick Watney and Cameron Young last year after a blistering back nine on Sunday, and looks to pick up a PGA TOUR win for the third season in a row.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday.
Sanderson Farms Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Hadwin
|Ryan Moore
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Cody Gribble
|Brandon Wu
|Max McGreevy
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Adam Schenk
|Hayden Buckley
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Vaughn Taylor
|Matthias Schwab
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Vince Whaley
|Alex Smalley
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Denny McCarthy
|Kramer Hickok
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Jim Herman
|Richy Werenski
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Sepp Straka
|Joel Dahmen
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Stewart Cink
|Tyler Duncan
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seamus Power
|Harris English
|Gary Woodland
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Robert Streb
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Kevin Streelman
|Scott Stallings
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Nick Watney
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|Aaron Rai
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Greyson Sigg
|Justin Suh
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Brice Garnett
|Taylor Moore
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Trevor Werbylo
|Cole Hammer
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Anders Albertson
|Brandon Matthews
|Ben Silverman
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Tyson Alexander
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Stevens
|Augusto Núñez
|Nico Echavarria
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Philip Knowles
|Alejandro Tosti
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Yu
|Matti Schmid
|S.H. Kim
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dean Burmester
|Brent Grant
|Wilson Furr
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Kevin Roy
|Joseph Hanko
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Wyndham Clark
|Zac Blair
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|David Lipsky
|Callum Tarren
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|David Lingmerth
|Lee Hodges
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Chris Kirk
|Austin Smotherman
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Adam Svensson
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Byeong Hun An
|Sam Ryder
|1:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Chad Ramey
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Martin Laird
|Michael Thompson
|1:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Luke List
|Sahith Theegala
|1:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Andrew Landry
|Emiliano Grillo
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Davis Riley
|Justin Lower
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Rory Sabbatini
|Mark Hubbard
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Jimmy Walker
|Brian Stuard
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Chesson Hadley
|Henrik Norlander
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brendan Steele
|Chris Stroud
|John Huh
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|MJ Daffue
|Harrison Endycott
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Taylor Montgomery
|Carl Yuan
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Ben Taylor
|Harry Hall
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Thomas Detry
|Trevor Cone
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Zecheng Dou
|Erik Barnes
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Carson Young
|Quade Cummins
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Tano Goya
|Sam Murphy
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Davis Thompson
|Jackson Suber
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Paul Haley II
|Brice Wilkinson