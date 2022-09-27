Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, and with a lighter field than most the top of the board will certainly have an edge on the odds.

Last year’s winner of this event Sam Burns is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, checking in at +1100 after being a part of the winning Presidents Cup team last week. Burns finished one shot ahead of Nick Watney and Cameron Young last year after a blistering back nine on Sunday, and looks to pick up a PGA TOUR win for the third season in a row.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday.