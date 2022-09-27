PPR flex rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

The NFL season continues to chug along as we embark on Week 4. It’s been a wild season already, with any sense of normalcy out the window, but that’s the NFL for you. For fantasy football, Lamar Jackson has been an absolute stud, as he’s put up the most fantasy points through the first three games ever. While Jalen Hurts hasn’t been too far behind him.

Week 4 gives us a matchup between Jackson’s Ravens and Josh Allen’s Bills for an early game, while Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes look to get back on track against each other on SNF. But we can also add the Eagles vs. the Jaguars as appointment viewing, as Hurts and the Eagles are on a tear, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are making a bid to be considered a legitimate playoff team. The Eagles will be a big test with the way they’ve been playing.

Injury news to monitor

Mac Jones has a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time. Brian Hoyer is next up and gets to head to Green Bay to take on a 1-2 Packers team looking to get right.

Dalvin Cook separated his shoulder last week, but reports have him playing with a harness. He’s done it before, so I guess we keep him in our lineups against a good Saints run defense.

Both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have lower leg injuries. We’ll need to learn more about those before making any decisions for this week against the Vikings.

Dalton Schultz will try to make his return in Week 4 from a knee injury when they face the Commanders.

D’Andre Swift will miss some time with shoulder and ankle injuries. Jamaal Williams will get the start against the Seahawks.

David Montgomery is day-to-day with a lower leg injury, but Khalil Herbert played so well in his absence they could give Montgomery all the time he needs to get back to 100%

Zach Wilson looks like he’ll be able to return in Week 4 to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Keenan Allen was limited with a hamstring all last week and didn’t play in Week 3, while his quarterback Justin Herbert did play through broken rib cartilage. Allen could be back this week against the Texans, while Herbert should continue to play through his injury.

Mike Evans will be back from his suspension to face the Chiefs, while Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will look to get closer to returning from their injuries.

Week 4 PPR flex rankings