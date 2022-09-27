Kicker rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season is here and that means we need a kicker for our fake football teams. It’s not always the most glamorous job, kicking and ranking kickers, but it has to be done.

So far this season the the Raiders Daniel Carlson has yet to miss any of his eight field goal attempts, while also hitting two 50+ yarders. But, no kicker has really pulled away from the pack. Justin Tucker remains the best kicker by far, but on the Ravens offense, he’s only had three field goal attempts. He gets a ton of extra points, but it’s not enough. But, you know Tucker can boom a couple 60 yarders in put up huge numbers depending on your scoring.

In the end, picking kickers is full of pitfalls. But, that doesn’t mean we give it the old college try!

Week 4 kicker rankings