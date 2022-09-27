 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch for Week 5 of College Football

C.J. Stroud leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy heading into Week 5. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
Duke v Kansas Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

There were a handful of interesting developments to happen throughout the Week 4 college football slate this past weekend.. Tennessee passed a home test against Florida, Miami got blasted by Middle Tennessee State at home, and Kansas State went down to Norman and knocked off Oklahoma.

On the Heisman Trophy front, things still remain static at the top with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the top of the leaderboard with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and USC quarterback Caleb Williams sitting right behind him. After those three, there’s been a lot of shakeup with new contenders rising and previous contenders falling.

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 5. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

With the eyes of the nation looking upon Neyland Stadium this past weekend, Tennessee lived up to expectations in a 38-33 victory over Florida.

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker looked the part of a Heisman Trophy contender in a big game, going 22-28 through the air for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He also led UT in rushing for the afternoon, breaking off 13 carries for 112 yards and a score on the ground as well. Hooker now has the fourth-highest odds to win the award, climbing up to +1600 this week.

Tennessee will have off this weekend before heading down to Baton Rouge, LA, to face LSU next Saturday.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

A Kansas quarterback as a serious Heisman Trophy contender? You’re darn right that’s the case!

Jalon Daniels has been a main catalyst behind the Jayhawks being one of the biggest surprises in the sport this year at 4-0. The dual-threat from Lawndale, CA, accounted for all five touchdowns in Kansas’ 35-27 victory over previously undefeated Duke this past Saturday. For the year, Daniels has completed 71% of his passes for 890 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception through the air and has added an additional 320 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. As a result, his Heisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed from +6000 last week to +2500 this week.

Daniels and KU will play host to Iowa State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Stock Down

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

From a stats standpoint, Bijan Robinson had a pretty nice outing in Texas’ 37-34 overtime loss at Texas Tech last Saturday. He ended the day with 101 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. However, a critical mistake of his may have cost the Longhorns the game and his status as a serious Heisman Trophy contender.

In overtime, Robinson fumbled on the very first play and the ball was recovered by the Red Raiders. That set up Tech to eventually boot the game-winning field goal to send the Horns back to Austin with their second loss of the year. In the aftermath of this, Robinson has borrowed a move from Omar Epps in “The Program” by walking around campus with a football in his arms. Unfortunately for him, his Heisman Trophy odds have gone down from +3000 a week ago to +7000 at the moment.

Robinson and UT will host West Virginia this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

We can safely say that the Heisman Trophy hopes for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke are effectively over. In fact, he may not even be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes when the calendar flips over to month of October.

The ‘U’ was lit up in an embarrassing 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, a game where Van Dyke did not fare well. He went 16-32 for 138 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions and was benched midway through the game for backup Jake Garcia. As a result, his odds have nosedived from +4000 two weeks ago to +12000 at the moment.

Miami will be off this weekend but will open ACC next Saturday when hosting North Carolina. We’ll see if head coach Mario Cristobal will decided on either Van Dyke or Garcia as the starter for that one.

Heisman Odds 9/27

Player Odds
CJ Stroud +140
Bryce Young +350
Caleb Williams +600
Hendon Hooker +1600
Stetson Bennett IV +1800
Jalon Daniels +2500
Will Anderson Jr. +3000
Dillon Gabriel +3000
Blake Corum +3500
Sam Hartman +3500
Adrian Martinez +4000
JJ McCarthy +4000
Michael Penix Jr. +4000
Jahmyr Gibbs +4000
DJ Uiagalelei +4500
Will Rogers +4500
Will Levis +5000
Spencer Sanders +5000
Anthony Richardson +6000
Deuce Vaughn +6000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +6000
Devon Achane +6500
TreVeyon Henderson +6500
Jase McClellan +6500
Bijan Robinson +7000
Devin Leary +7000
Cameron Rising +7000
KJ Jefferson +8000
Drake Maye +8000
Sean Clifford +8000
Travis Dye +8000
Jordan Addison +9000
Mohamed Ibrahim +9000
Will Shipley +9000
Braelon Allen +9000
Quinn Ewers +9000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +9000
Brock Bowers +10000
Luke Altmyer +10000
Bo Nix +10000
Hudson Card +10000
Tanner Morgan +10000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Max Johnson +10000
Jaxson Dart +10000
Tyler Van Dyke +12000
Kendall Milton +12000
Taulia Tagovailoa +12000
Zach Evans +12000
Cameron Ward +15000
Kedon Slovis +15000
Sean Tucker +15000
Spencer Rattler +15000
Michael Mayer +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Blake Shapen +15000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +15000
JT Daniels +15000
Malik Cunningham +15000
Zach Charbonnet +15000
Cade Klubnik +15000
Jaren Hall +15000
Tank Bigsby +15000
Phil Jurkovec +15000
Israel Abanikanda +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Aidan O'Connell +20000
Brennan Armstrong +20000
Casey Thompson +20000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +20000
Grayson McCall +20000
Haynes King +20000
Jarek Broussard +20000
Marvin Mims +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Graham Mertz +20000
Conner Weigman +30000
Jayden Reed +30000
Garrett Shrader +30000
Gerry Bohanon +30000
Kayshon Boutte +30000
Zach Calzada +30000
Payton Thorne +30000
Noah Sewell +30000
Emory Jones +30000
Tanner McKee +30000
Clayton Tune +30000

