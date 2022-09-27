NFL power rankings heading into Week 4 of the 2022 season

The NFL wrapped up Week 3 on Monday and two undefeated teams remain across the league. The Eagles beat the Commanders and the Dolphins upset the Bills. The Giants had a shot at remaining undefeated but couldn’t quite get it done against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

We’re back with our 2022 NFL power rankings heading into Week 4 and we’ve got some slight movement at the top. The Bills remain the No. 1 team in five of the six rankings in spite of their loss to the Dolphins. It was a close loss and could very well be one of those games that they win nine times out of ten. Or, the Dolphins might very well be legit and we’ll look back on that game in four months as a turning point in the season.

I was the one person to make a change at the top, moving the Eagles into the No. 1 position. I was tempted to keep the Bills up there, but the loss coupled with the Micah Hyde injury left me a little hesitant. And it’s hard not to love what the Eagles are putting together. They have a lot to prove, but through three games we’ve seen big performances from Jalen Hurts and that offense, as well as back-to-back dominant performances by that defense. They may not win it all this year, but at the moment they are playing like the most complete team in football.

Here’s a look at our complete power rankings. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.