NFL power rankings heading into Week 4 of the 2022 season

The NFL has wrapped up Week 3 and the Eagles are playing as well as anybody right now.

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after his team’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL wrapped up Week 3 on Monday and two undefeated teams remain across the league. The Eagles beat the Commanders and the Dolphins upset the Bills. The Giants had a shot at remaining undefeated but couldn’t quite get it done against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

We’re back with our 2022 NFL power rankings heading into Week 4 and we’ve got some slight movement at the top. The Bills remain the No. 1 team in five of the six rankings in spite of their loss to the Dolphins. It was a close loss and could very well be one of those games that they win nine times out of ten. Or, the Dolphins might very well be legit and we’ll look back on that game in four months as a turning point in the season.

I was the one person to make a change at the top, moving the Eagles into the No. 1 position. I was tempted to keep the Bills up there, but the loss coupled with the Micah Hyde injury left me a little hesitant. And it’s hard not to love what the Eagles are putting together. They have a lot to prove, but through three games we’ve seen big performances from Jalen Hurts and that offense, as well as back-to-back dominant performances by that defense. They may not win it all this year, but at the moment they are playing like the most complete team in football.

Here’s a look at our complete power rankings. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 4

Rank Chet Teddy Grace Nick David DK Sportsbook
1 Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills
2 Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs
3 Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles
4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers
5 Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams
7 Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens
8 Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers
9 Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins
10 Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers
11 New Orleans Saints Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos
12 San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings
13 Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals
14 Jacksonville Jaguars Dallas Cowboys New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Chargers Jacksonville Jaguars Dallas Cowboys
15 Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts
16 Detroit Lions Jacksonville Jaguars Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns
17 Cleveland Browns Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars
18 Dallas Cowboys New Orleans Saints Detroit Lions Chicago Bears Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals
19 Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Tennessee Titans New England Patriots New Orleans Saints
20 New York Giants Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Washington Commanders Las Vegas Raiders
21 Tennessee Titans New England Patriots Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns Tennessee Titans
22 Washington Commanders Detroit Lions New York Giants Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions
23 Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions New England Patriots
24 New England Patriots New York Giants New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints New York Giants
25 Chicago Bears Pittsburgh Steelers Indianapolis Colts New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers
26 Pittsburgh Steelers Washington Commanders Carolina Panthers New England Patriots New York Giants Washington Commanders
27 Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons Washington Commanders New York Jets Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers
28 Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears
29 Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons
30 Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons New York Jets New York Jets
31 New York Jets Houston Texans Houston Texans Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks
32 Houston Texans New York Jets New York Jets Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans Houston Texans

