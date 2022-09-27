Pick on the Moneyline for the Cardinals-Brewers game on September 27

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to officially clinch the National League Central division crown as they go on the road and open a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-115, 8)

The Cardinals will look to continue Adrian Houser’s rough 2022 season, who enters Tuesday having allowed at least three runs in eight of his last 10 starts, and has had command issues with 3.9 walks per nine innings issues.

The Cardinals have had issues of their own on the mound with starter Miles Mikolas with at least three runs allowed in four of his last six starts, but has been able to deliver length with at least six innings completed in nine of his last 13 starts.

Both offenses rank in the top seven in home runs per game, but the Cardinals have been averaging more runs per game with 4.8 runs per game thanks to ranking fourth in the league in on-base percentage while the Brewers are 12th in this category.

The Cardinals have the better bullpen ERA, ranking 10th among MLB team with a 3.65 ERA while the Brewers 3.93 ERA ranks 16th.

The Cardinals are 7-4 in their last 11 games against the Brewers and with the second half struggles of Adrian Houser this season, will move one step closer to clinching a division title.

The Play: Cardinals -105

