NFL Week 4 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 4 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injuries, Snaps, Game Notes Cheatsheet

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 4 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Christian McCaffrey
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Najee Harris
  6. Austin Ekeler
  7. Leonard Fournette
  8. Derrick Henry
  9. Khalil Herbert
  10. Alvin Kamara
  11. Joe Mixon
  12. Aaron Jones
  13. Cordarrelle Patterson
  14. Jamaal Williams
  15. Dameon Pierce
  16. James Robinson
  17. Alexander Mattison
  18. James Conner
  19. Antonio Gibson
  20. AJ Dillon
  21. Ezekiel Elliott
  22. Breece Hall
  23. Kareem Hunt
  24. Devin Singletary
  25. Javonte Williams
  26. Rashaad Penny
  27. Tony Pollard
  28. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  29. Josh Jacobs
  30. Jeff Wilson
  31. Rhamondre Stevenson
  32. Chase Edmonds
  33. Michael Carter
  34. J.K. Dobbins
  35. Melvin Gordon
  36. Raheem Mostert
  37. Miles Sanders
  38. Cam Akers
  39. Travis Etienne
  40. Damien Harris
  41. Mark Ingram
  42. Darrell Henderson
  43. JD McKissic
  44. Rex Burkhead
  45. Brandon Bolden
  46. Jerick McKinnon
  47. Nyheim Hines
  48. Eno Benjamin
  49. Rachaad White
  50. Justice Hill
  51. James Cook
  52. Kenneth Gainwell
  53. Samaje Perine
  54. Craig Reynolds
  55. Trestan Ebner
  56. Zack Moss
  57. Tyler Allgeier
  58. Darrel Williams
  59. Kenyan Drake
  60. Jaylen Warren
  61. Ken Walker
  62. Sony Michel
  63. Jordan Mason
  64. Ameer Abdullah
  65. Josh Kelley
  66. D’Onta Foreman
  67. Boston Scott
  68. D’Ernest Johnson
  69. Isiah Pacheco
  70. Matt Breida

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

