South Carolina vs. South Carolina State moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

South Carolina announced on Tuesday morning that its scheduled matchup with South Carolina State this weekend has been moved up to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at noon ET at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, and will now kick off on Thursday, September 29 at 7 p.m. ET.

The incoming storm is expected to impact the state of South Carolina as a tropical storm around Friday morning and officials from the two nearby in-state schools feel confident in being able to play the game before the storm’s arrival.

The state of Florida is expected to take the brunt of the hurricane with forecasts centering the eye just south of Tampa. The school that will be the most effected is USF, who was scheduled to host ECU on Saturday. Early reports have indicated that contest being moved to FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL, on the Atlantic side of the state, but that has yet to be confirmed.