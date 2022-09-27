USF vs. ECU moved to FAU Stadium in Boca Raton due to Hurricane Ian

Update: USF has confirmed the move. The game will kick off at 2:30 pm. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Bulls vs. Pirates moved to Boca Raton



Kickoff: Saturday • 2:30 p.m. • ESPN+

Ticket & Attendance information to follow



Details: https://t.co/gIh2RNY7Wa#US2F pic.twitter.com/FqGk8EWsGL — USF Football (@USFFootball) September 27, 2022

Emilee Smarr of the Palm Beach Post reported this morning that Saturday’s scheduled conference opener between USF and East Carolina has been moved to FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL, due to Hurricane Ian. The game was originally supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 7 p.m. ET.

Floridians have braced for the major hurricane for the past week with the state taking the brunt of its impact. Tampa Bay residents in particular have taken extra caution with forecasts spotting the center of its track just south of Tampa around Clearwater and Sarasota. Certain zones around the coast have already been placed under a mandatory evacuation order.

That leaves USF as the FBS program to be most impacted by the storm, leaving them with no option but to move its AAC opener to the Atlantic side of the state. FAU will be in Denton, TX, to face North Texas this Saturday, giving them the chance to leave the door open for their future conference peer to plat this weekend.