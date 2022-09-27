Updated Time, TV schedule for Week 5 of 2022 college football due to Hurricane Ian

College football has made plenty of calendar changes ahead of Hurricane Ian tracking for the coast of Florida and beyond. As of now the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, and South Florida Bulls have all moved either their date or game location.
The Florida State Seminoles and Central Florida Knights have chosen not to make any alterations yet. Also keep an eye on schools Maryland, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Duke and Clemson based on future forecasts.
The storm has forced several relocations of games, as well as changes to kickoff times and more so teams can still get their games in while not losing a week. While the worst of the weather should be passed by the originally scheduled kickoff times on Saturday, getting players and staff back in place safely is expected to take more time.
These moves are proactive, so it’s possible that the campuses involved won’t have any issues. But even if the storm turns, these changes below have been made permanent and will still take place.
Here is the latest complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. If Hurricane Ian forces even more changes, we’ll update those below.
Updated September 27 2:00 p.m. ET
Updated College Football Schedule Week 5 Hurricane Ian
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV or Stream
|Update Notes
|SC State vs. South Carolina (Thursday, Sep. 29)
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|Moved up from Sat.
|Utah State vs. #19 BYU (Thursday, Sep. 29)
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|Tulane vs. Houston (Friday, Sep. 30)
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee (Friday, Sep. 30)
|7:30 PM
|CBSSN
|San Diego State vs. Boise State (Friday, Sep. 30)
|8:00 PM
|FS1
|#15 Washington vs. UCLA (Friday, Sep. 30)
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|New Mexico vs. UNLV (Friday, Sep. 30)
|11:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Navy vs. Air Force
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Georgia State vs. Army
|12:00 PM
|CBSSN
|#4 Michigan vs. Iowa
|12:00 PM
|Fox
|#7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|18 Oklahoma vs. TCU
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Texas Tech vs. #25 Kansas State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Illinois vs. Wisconsin
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Purdue vs. #21 Minnesota
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Louisville vs. Boston College
|12:00 PM
|ACCN
|Temple vs. Memphis
|12:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Texas State vs. James Madison
|1:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Oregon State vs. #12 Utah
|2:00 PM
|P12N
|NIU vs. Ball State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|UMass vs. Eastern Michigan
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|East Carolina vs. USF*
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|at Boca Raton, FL
|The Citadel vs. Appalachian State
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb vs. Marshall
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Ohio vs. Kent State
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Central Michigan vs. Toledo
|3:30 PM
|NFLN
|SMU vs. UCF
|3:30 PM
|ESPNU
|#22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Bowling Green vs. Akron
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Northwestern vs. #11 Penn State
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Rutgers vs. #3 Ohio State
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|#9 Oklahoma State vs. #16 Baylor
|3:30 PM
|Fox
|Iowa State vs. Kansas
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2
|#2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Fresno State vs. UConn
|3:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Michigan State vs. Maryland
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|#17 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Wagner vs. Syracuse
|5:00 PM
|ACC Network/ESPN+
|South Alabama vs. Louisiana
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|California vs. Washington State
|5:30 PM
|P12N
|Liberty vs. Old Dominion
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|UTEP vs. Charlotte
|6:00 PM
|ESPN3
|New Hampshire vs. Western Michigan
|6:00 PM
|ESPN3
|LSU vs. Auburn
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|ULM vs. Arkansas State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Troy vs. WKU
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Virginia vs. Duke
|7:30 PM
|RSN & ESPN3
|Indiana vs. Nebraska
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|UAB vs. Rice
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|San Jose State vs. Wyoming
|7:30 PM
|CBSSN
|West Virginia vs. Texas
|7:30 PM
|FS1
|#10 NC State vs. #5 Clemson
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|#1 Georgia vs. Missouri
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|FIU vs. New Mexico State
|8:00 PM
|FloSports
|Georgia Tech vs. #24 Pitt
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Colorado vs. Arizona
|9:30 PM
|P12N
|Arizona State vs. #6 USC
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|Stanford vs. #13 Oregon
|11:00 PM
|FS1
|Sunday, October 2
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV/Mobile
|Eastern Washington vs. Florida
|12:00 PM
|SECN+, ESPN+
|Moved from Sat.