Updated Time, TV schedule for Week 5 of 2022 college football due to Hurricane Ian

College football has made plenty of calendar changes ahead of Hurricane Ian tracking for the coast of Florida and beyond. As of now the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, and South Florida Bulls have all moved either their date or game location.

The Florida State Seminoles and Central Florida Knights have chosen not to make any alterations yet. Also keep an eye on schools Maryland, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Duke and Clemson based on future forecasts.

The storm has forced several relocations of games, as well as changes to kickoff times and more so teams can still get their games in while not losing a week. While the worst of the weather should be passed by the originally scheduled kickoff times on Saturday, getting players and staff back in place safely is expected to take more time.

These moves are proactive, so it’s possible that the campuses involved won’t have any issues. But even if the storm turns, these changes below have been made permanent and will still take place.

Here is the latest complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. If Hurricane Ian forces even more changes, we’ll update those below.

Updated September 27 2:00 p.m. ET