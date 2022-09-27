 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated Time, TV schedule for Week 5 of 2022 college football due to Hurricane Ian

There’s been plenty of changes to the calendar with Hurricane Ian. We keep track of them here.

By Collin Sherwin
Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

College football has made plenty of calendar changes ahead of Hurricane Ian tracking for the coast of Florida and beyond. As of now the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, and South Florida Bulls have all moved either their date or game location.

The Florida State Seminoles and Central Florida Knights have chosen not to make any alterations yet. Also keep an eye on schools Maryland, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Duke and Clemson based on future forecasts.

The storm has forced several relocations of games, as well as changes to kickoff times and more so teams can still get their games in while not losing a week. While the worst of the weather should be passed by the originally scheduled kickoff times on Saturday, getting players and staff back in place safely is expected to take more time.

These moves are proactive, so it’s possible that the campuses involved won’t have any issues. But even if the storm turns, these changes below have been made permanent and will still take place.

Here is the latest complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. If Hurricane Ian forces even more changes, we’ll update those below.

Updated September 27 2:00 p.m. ET

Updated College Football Schedule Week 5 Hurricane Ian

Matchup Time (ET) TV or Stream Update Notes
SC State vs. South Carolina (Thursday, Sep. 29) 7:00 PM TBA Moved up from Sat.
Utah State vs. #19 BYU (Thursday, Sep. 29) 8:00 PM ESPN
Tulane vs. Houston (Friday, Sep. 30) 7:00 PM ESPN
UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee (Friday, Sep. 30) 7:30 PM CBSSN
San Diego State vs. Boise State (Friday, Sep. 30) 8:00 PM FS1
#15 Washington vs. UCLA (Friday, Sep. 30) 10:30 PM ESPN
New Mexico vs. UNLV (Friday, Sep. 30) 11:00 PM CBSSN
Navy vs. Air Force 12:00 PM CBS
Georgia State vs. Army 12:00 PM CBSSN
#4 Michigan vs. Iowa 12:00 PM Fox
#7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss 12:00 PM ESPN
18 Oklahoma vs. TCU 12:00 PM ABC
Texas Tech vs. #25 Kansas State 12:00 PM ESPN+
Illinois vs. Wisconsin 12:00 PM BTN
Purdue vs. #21 Minnesota 12:00 PM ESPN2
Louisville vs. Boston College 12:00 PM ACCN
Temple vs. Memphis 12:00 PM ESPNU
Texas State vs. James Madison 1:30 PM ESPN+
Oregon State vs. #12 Utah 2:00 PM P12N
NIU vs. Ball State 2:00 PM ESPN+
UMass vs. Eastern Michigan 2:00 PM ESPN+
East Carolina vs. USF* 2:30 PM ESPN+ at Boca Raton, FL
The Citadel vs. Appalachian State 3:30 PM ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. Marshall 3:30 PM ESPN+
Ohio vs. Kent State 3:30 PM ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo 3:30 PM ESPN+
Central Michigan vs. Toledo 3:30 PM NFLN
SMU vs. UCF 3:30 PM ESPNU
#22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State 3:30 PM ABC
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina 3:30 PM ACCN
Bowling Green vs. Akron 3:30 PM ESPN+
Northwestern vs. #11 Penn State 3:30 PM ESPN
Rutgers vs. #3 Ohio State 3:30 PM BTN
#9 Oklahoma State vs. #16 Baylor 3:30 PM Fox
Iowa State vs. Kansas 3:30 PM ESPN2
#2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas 3:30 PM CBS
Fresno State vs. UConn 3:30 PM CBSSN
Michigan State vs. Maryland 3:30 PM FS1
#17 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State 4:00 PM SECN
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina 4:00 PM ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas 4:00 PM ESPN+
Wagner vs. Syracuse 5:00 PM ACC Network/ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Louisiana 5:00 PM ESPN+
California vs. Washington State 5:30 PM P12N
Liberty vs. Old Dominion 6:00 PM ESPN+
UTEP vs. Charlotte 6:00 PM ESPN3
New Hampshire vs. Western Michigan 6:00 PM ESPN3
LSU vs. Auburn 7:00 PM ESPN
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa 7:00 PM ESPNU
ULM vs. Arkansas State 7:00 PM ESPN+
Troy vs. WKU 7:00 PM ESPN+
Virginia vs. Duke 7:30 PM RSN & ESPN3
Indiana vs. Nebraska 7:30 PM BTN
UAB vs. Rice 7:30 PM ESPN+
San Jose State vs. Wyoming 7:30 PM CBSSN
West Virginia vs. Texas 7:30 PM FS1
#10 NC State vs. #5 Clemson 7:30 PM ABC
#1 Georgia vs. Missouri 7:30 PM SECN
FIU vs. New Mexico State 8:00 PM FloSports
Georgia Tech vs. #24 Pitt 8:00 PM ACCN
Colorado vs. Arizona 9:30 PM P12N
Arizona State vs. #6 USC 10:30 PM ESPN
Stanford vs. #13 Oregon 11:00 PM FS1
Sunday, October 2
Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile
Eastern Washington vs. Florida 12:00 PM SECN+, ESPN+ Moved from Sat.

