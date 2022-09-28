 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Running back standard rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By TeddyRicketson
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season brings us our first international game of the season. After the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals play on Thursday, September 29, the action will head across the pond. The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 in London, England. With a wild week ahead, here is our advice and rankings as you approach running backs for your fantasy football lineup.

Injury news

It was a bad week to be a running back whose first name started with the letter D last week. David Montgomery, Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift all suffered injuries and had to leave their respective games early. Their practice status should be monitored this week, and don’t be surprised if their backups Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison and Jamaal Williams are snatched off waivers this week.

Weekly streamers

There are no bye weeks this week so let’s focus on running backs with good matchups. You likely are already playing Melvin Gordon in your lineup, but he has a great matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. They are giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing running backs, and Denver has relied heavily on Gordon in the redzone. The Saints are banged up and have seen under-the-radar players earn fantasy success. Mark Ingram takes on the Vikings, who are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to running backs and is an intriguing start this week.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ JAC
2 Austin Ekeler LAC @ LV
3 Alvin Kamara NO @ ATL
4 Dalvin Cook MIN vs CHI
5 Nick Chubb CLE vs CIN
6 David Montgomery CHI @ MIN
7 Joe Mixon CIN @ CLE
8 Najee Harris PIT @ BAL
9 Josh Jacobs LV vs LAC
10 Rashaad Penny SEA @ ARI
11 Sony Michel LAR vs SF
12 Elijah Mitchell SF @ LAR
13 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ MIA
14 Devin Singletary BUF vs NYJ
15 Darrel Williams KC @ DEN
16 D'Andre Swift DET vs GB
17 Antonio Gibson WAS @ NYG
18 Javonte Williams DEN vs KC
19 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ PHI
20 Boston Scott PHI vs DAL
21 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs KC
22 Saquon Barkley NYG vs WAS
23 Damien Harris NE @ MIA
24 James Conner ARI vs SEA
25 D'Onta Foreman TEN @ HOU
26 Patrick Taylor Jr. GB @ DET
27 Devonta Freeman BAL vs PIT
28 Chase Edmonds ARI vs SEA
29 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NO
30 Tony Pollard DAL @ PHI
31 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs IND
32 Rex Burkhead HOU vs TEN
33 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ BUF
34 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ LAR
35 Jamaal Williams DET vs GB
36 Ronald Jones II TB vs CAR
37 Kareem Hunt CLE vs CIN
38 Michael Carter NYJ @ BUF
39 AJ Dillon GB @ DET
40 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs CAR
41 Ty Johnson NYJ @ BUF
42 Mike Davis ATL vs NO
43 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ TB
44 Devontae Booker NYG vs WAS
45 Derrick Gore KC @ DEN
46 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs NE
48 Le'Veon Bell TB vs CAR
49 Jordan Howard PHI vs DAL
50 Aaron Jones GB @ DET
51 Jaret Patterson WAS @ NYG
52 Justin Jackson LAC @ LV
53 Craig Reynolds DET vs GB
54 Mark Ingram II NO @ ATL
55 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ HOU
56 Latavius Murray BAL vs PIT
57 Alexander Mattison MIN vs CHI
58 Austin Walter NYJ @ BUF
59 Nyheim Hines IND @ JAC
60 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ TB
61 Dontrell Hilliard TEN @ HOU
62 Phillip Lindsay MIA vs NE
63 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs DAL
64 Cam Akers LAR vs SF
65 Zack Moss BUF vs NYJ
66 Peyton Barber LV vs LAC
67 Brandon Bolden NE @ MIA
68 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ ARI
69 Myles Gaskin MIA vs NE
70 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs CIN
71 Samaje Perine CIN @ CLE
72 David Johnson HOU vs TEN
73 Khalil Herbert CHI @ MIN
74 Alex Collins SEA @ ARI
75 Ryquell Armstead JAC vs IND
76 JaMycal Hasty SF @ LAR
77 Royce Freeman HOU vs TEN
78 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BAL
79 Jonathan Williams WAS @ NYG
80 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ NYG
81 Eno Benjamin ARI vs SEA
82 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ LAR
83 Damien Williams CHI @ MIN
84 Joshua Kelley LAC @ LV
85 Wayne Gallman Jr. MIN vs CHI
86 Michael Burton KC @ DEN
87 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs CHI
88 Nathan Cottrell JAC vs IND
89 Travis Homer SEA @ ARI
90 Corey Clement DAL @ PHI
91 Deon Jackson IND @ JAC
92 Jake Funk LAR vs SF
93 Ty Montgomery NO @ ATL
94 Jalen Richard LV vs LAC
95 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs WAS
96 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs GB
97 Jakob Johnson NE @ MIA
98 Demetric Felton CLE vs CIN
99 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ DEN

