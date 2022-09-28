Running back standard rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season brings us our first international game of the season. After the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals play on Thursday, September 29, the action will head across the pond. The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 in London, England. With a wild week ahead, here is our advice and rankings as you approach running backs for your fantasy football lineup.
Injury news
It was a bad week to be a running back whose first name started with the letter D last week. David Montgomery, Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift all suffered injuries and had to leave their respective games early. Their practice status should be monitored this week, and don’t be surprised if their backups Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison and Jamaal Williams are snatched off waivers this week.
Weekly streamers
There are no bye weeks this week so let’s focus on running backs with good matchups. You likely are already playing Melvin Gordon in your lineup, but he has a great matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. They are giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing running backs, and Denver has relied heavily on Gordon in the redzone. The Saints are banged up and have seen under-the-radar players earn fantasy success. Mark Ingram takes on the Vikings, who are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to running backs and is an intriguing start this week.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ JAC
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ LV
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ ATL
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|vs CHI
|5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|vs CIN
|6
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|@ MIN
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ CLE
|8
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|@ BAL
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs LAC
|10
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|@ ARI
|11
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs SF
|12
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ LAR
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ MIA
|14
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|15
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ DEN
|16
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs GB
|17
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ NYG
|18
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs KC
|19
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ PHI
|20
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs DAL
|21
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|vs KC
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs WAS
|23
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ MIA
|24
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs SEA
|25
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|@ HOU
|26
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|GB
|@ DET
|27
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs PIT
|28
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|vs SEA
|29
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NO
|30
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ PHI
|31
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs IND
|32
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs TEN
|33
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|34
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ LAR
|35
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs GB
|36
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs CAR
|37
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|vs CIN
|38
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|39
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ DET
|40
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|vs CAR
|41
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|42
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs NO
|43
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ TB
|44
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs WAS
|45
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|@ DEN
|46
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|vs NE
|48
|Le'Veon Bell
|TB
|vs CAR
|49
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs DAL
|50
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ DET
|51
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ NYG
|52
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ LV
|53
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|vs GB
|54
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|@ ATL
|55
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|@ HOU
|56
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs PIT
|57
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|vs CHI
|58
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|59
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ JAC
|60
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|@ TB
|61
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|@ HOU
|62
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|vs NE
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs DAL
|64
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|vs SF
|65
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|66
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs LAC
|67
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ MIA
|68
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|@ ARI
|69
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs NE
|70
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs CIN
|71
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ CLE
|72
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs TEN
|73
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ MIN
|74
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ ARI
|75
|Ryquell Armstead
|JAC
|vs IND
|76
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|@ LAR
|77
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|vs TEN
|78
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|@ BAL
|79
|Jonathan Williams
|WAS
|@ NYG
|80
|Wendell Smallwood
|WAS
|@ NYG
|81
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|vs SEA
|82
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ LAR
|83
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ MIN
|84
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ LV
|85
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|MIN
|vs CHI
|86
|Michael Burton
|KC
|@ DEN
|87
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|vs CHI
|88
|Nathan Cottrell
|JAC
|vs IND
|89
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|@ ARI
|90
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|@ PHI
|91
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|@ JAC
|92
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|vs SF
|93
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ ATL
|94
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs LAC
|95
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs WAS
|96
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|vs GB
|97
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|@ MIA
|98
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CIN
|99
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|@ DEN