Running back standard rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season brings us our first international game of the season. After the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals play on Thursday, September 29, the action will head across the pond. The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 in London, England. With a wild week ahead, here is our advice and rankings as you approach running backs for your fantasy football lineup.

Injury news

It was a bad week to be a running back whose first name started with the letter D last week. David Montgomery, Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift all suffered injuries and had to leave their respective games early. Their practice status should be monitored this week, and don’t be surprised if their backups Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison and Jamaal Williams are snatched off waivers this week.

Weekly streamers

There are no bye weeks this week so let’s focus on running backs with good matchups. You likely are already playing Melvin Gordon in your lineup, but he has a great matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. They are giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing running backs, and Denver has relied heavily on Gordon in the redzone. The Saints are banged up and have seen under-the-radar players earn fantasy success. Mark Ingram takes on the Vikings, who are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to running backs and is an intriguing start this week.