Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Top WRs, sleepers for standard leagues

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29 as the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals. This week will feature our first international game as the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2. Last week saw several running backs picking up injuries, so here is our advice and rankings for running backs in Week 4 of the fantasy football season.

Injuries

Michael Gallup was expected to play on Monday night against the New York Giants but was not activated. If he can fully practice again this week, he should be good to go on Sunday. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed last week’s game but are expected to return this week if they don't suffer setbacks. Keenan Allen is also set to return to the Los Angeles Chargers after being sidelined last week.

Week 4 WR sleepers

When Jimmy Garaoppolo was re-instituted as the starting quarterback of the 49ers after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury, there was hope he could open up the offense. Deebo Samuel has started the season slowly after exploding last season. After one full start under his belt, Aiyuk was elevated with Jimmy G as his quarterback. He brought in three of his eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. While the yardage doesn't jump off the page, the targets and the lone offensive touchdown in the game do.

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

If Gallup somehow doesn't take the field again this week, start Brown with confidence. While the Commanders have been pleasantly surprised by the performance of Carson Wentz, their defense has been a gigantic letdown. They are being torched by wide receivers and have given up the third most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Even if Gallup is active. he will likely be slowly ramped up, which still gives Brown upside this weekend.