Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Top WRs, sleepers for standard leagues

We break down our fantasy football rankings with some of the top options at WR in standard leagues ahead of Week 4.

By TeddyRicketson
Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos punches the ball away from Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29 as the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals. This week will feature our first international game as the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2. Last week saw several running backs picking up injuries, so here is our advice and rankings for running backs in Week 4 of the fantasy football season.

Injuries

Michael Gallup was expected to play on Monday night against the New York Giants but was not activated. If he can fully practice again this week, he should be good to go on Sunday. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed last week’s game but are expected to return this week if they don't suffer setbacks. Keenan Allen is also set to return to the Los Angeles Chargers after being sidelined last week.

Week 4 WR sleepers

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

When Jimmy Garaoppolo was re-instituted as the starting quarterback of the 49ers after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury, there was hope he could open up the offense. Deebo Samuel has started the season slowly after exploding last season. After one full start under his belt, Aiyuk was elevated with Jimmy G as his quarterback. He brought in three of his eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. While the yardage doesn't jump off the page, the targets and the lone offensive touchdown in the game do.

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

If Gallup somehow doesn't take the field again this week, start Brown with confidence. While the Commanders have been pleasantly surprised by the performance of Carson Wentz, their defense has been a gigantic letdown. They are being torched by wide receivers and have given up the third most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Even if Gallup is active. he will likely be slowly ramped up, which still gives Brown upside this weekend.

1 Cooper Kupp LAR vs SF
2 Deebo Samuel SF @ LAR
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ DEN
4 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CHI
5 Stefon Diggs BUF vs NYJ
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ CLE
7 A.J. Brown TEN @ HOU
8 Mike Evans TB vs CAR
9 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BAL
10 Tee Higgins CIN @ CLE
11 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ PHI
12 Keenan Allen LAC @ LV
13 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ ARI
14 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs GB
15 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs NE
16 Hunter Renfrow LV vs LAC
17 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ JAC
18 Cyril Grayson Jr. TB vs CAR
19 Tyler Lockett SEA @ ARI
20 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR vs SF
21 Brandin Cooks HOU vs TEN
22 Christian Kirk ARI vs SEA
23 DJ Moore CAR @ TB
24 Amari Cooper DAL @ PHI
25 Marquise Brown BAL vs PIT
26 Van Jefferson LAR vs SF
27 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NO
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ LAR
29 Mike Williams LAC @ LV
30 Terry McLaurin WAS @ NYG
31 Darnell Mooney CHI @ MIN
32 Chase Claypool PIT @ BAL
33 Russell Gage ATL vs NO
34 Elijah Moore NYJ @ BUF
35 DeVante Parker MIA vs NE
36 Jakobi Meyers NE @ MIA
37 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CLE
38 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CHI
39 A.J. Green ARI vs SEA
40 Kendrick Bourne NE @ MIA
41 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs KC
42 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ BUF
43 Jarvis Landry CLE vs CIN
44 Josh Reynolds DET vs GB
45 Gabriel Davis BUF vs NYJ
46 Courtland Sutton DEN vs KC
47 Rashod Bateman BAL vs PIT
48 Cole Beasley BUF vs NYJ
49 Marquez Callaway NO @ ATL
50 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs IND
51 Julio Jones TEN @ HOU
52 Joshua Palmer LAC @ LV
53 DeVonta Smith PHI vs DAL
54 Breshad Perriman TB vs CAR
55 Laquon Treadwell JAC vs IND
56 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs CIN
57 Zay Jones LV vs LAC
58 Kenny Golladay NYG vs WAS
59 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ PHI
60 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs NYJ
61 Kadarius Toney NYG vs WAS
62 Allen Robinson II CHI @ MIN
63 Davante Adams GB @ DET
64 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ DET
65 Allen Lazard GB @ DET
66 Tim Patrick DEN vs KC
67 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ BUF
68 Robby Anderson CAR @ TB
69 T.Y. Hilton IND @ JAC
70 Mecole Hardman KC @ DEN
71 Tyler Johnson TB vs CAR
72 Antoine Wesley ARI vs SEA
73 Jalen Guyton LAC @ LV
74 Byron Pringle KC @ DEN
75 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs NYJ
76 Nelson Agholor NE @ MIA
77 Quez Watkins PHI vs DAL
78 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs IND
79 Rondale Moore ARI vs SEA
80 Nico Collins HOU vs TEN
81 DeSean Jackson LV vs LAC
82 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ HOU
83 Jauan Jennings SF @ LAR
84 Demarcus Robinson KC @ DEN
85 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ ATL
86 Scotty Miller TB vs CAR
87 Bryan Edwards LV vs LAC
88 DeAndre Carter WAS @ NYG
89 Damiere Byrd CHI @ MIN
90 Kristian Wilkerson NE @ MIA
91 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs NO
92 Malik Taylor GB @ DET
93 Jalen Reagor PHI vs DAL
94 Darius Slayton NYG vs WAS
95 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ BUF
96 Kalif Raymond DET vs GB
97 Tavon Austin JAC vs IND
98 Adam Humphries WAS @ NYG
99 Pharoh Cooper NYG vs WAS
100 Zach Pascal IND @ JAC
101 Noah Brown DAL @ PHI
102 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ ATL
103 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ BAL
104 Rashard Higgins CLE vs CIN
105 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ ARI
106 Malik Turner DAL @ PHI
107 James Washington PIT @ BAL
108 Chris Conley HOU vs TEN
109 Ashton Dulin IND @ JAC
110 Curtis Samuel WAS @ NYG
111 Cam Sims WAS @ NYG
112 Demetric Felton CLE vs CIN

