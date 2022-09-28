Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Top WRs, sleepers for standard leagues

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29 as the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals. This week will feature our first international game as the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2. Last week saw several running backs picking up injuries, so here is our advice and rankings for running backs in Week 4 of the fantasy football season.
Injuries
Michael Gallup was expected to play on Monday night against the New York Giants but was not activated. If he can fully practice again this week, he should be good to go on Sunday. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed last week’s game but are expected to return this week if they don't suffer setbacks. Keenan Allen is also set to return to the Los Angeles Chargers after being sidelined last week.
Week 4 WR sleepers
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
When Jimmy Garaoppolo was re-instituted as the starting quarterback of the 49ers after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury, there was hope he could open up the offense. Deebo Samuel has started the season slowly after exploding last season. After one full start under his belt, Aiyuk was elevated with Jimmy G as his quarterback. He brought in three of his eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. While the yardage doesn't jump off the page, the targets and the lone offensive touchdown in the game do.
Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
If Gallup somehow doesn't take the field again this week, start Brown with confidence. While the Commanders have been pleasantly surprised by the performance of Carson Wentz, their defense has been a gigantic letdown. They are being torched by wide receivers and have given up the third most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Even if Gallup is active. he will likely be slowly ramped up, which still gives Brown upside this weekend.
WR Standard Rankings Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs SF
|2
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ LAR
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ DEN
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CHI
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ CLE
|7
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ HOU
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs CAR
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ BAL
|10
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ CLE
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ PHI
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ LV
|13
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ ARI
|14
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs GB
|15
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs NE
|16
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs LAC
|17
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ JAC
|18
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|vs CAR
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ ARI
|20
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|vs SF
|21
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs TEN
|22
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs SEA
|23
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|@ TB
|24
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ PHI
|25
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs PIT
|26
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs SF
|27
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NO
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ LAR
|29
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ LV
|30
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ NYG
|31
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ MIN
|32
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ BAL
|33
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs NO
|34
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|35
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs NE
|36
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ MIA
|37
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ CLE
|38
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CHI
|39
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs SEA
|40
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ MIA
|41
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs KC
|42
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|43
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs CIN
|44
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs GB
|45
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|46
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs KC
|47
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs PIT
|48
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|49
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ ATL
|50
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs IND
|51
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ HOU
|52
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ LV
|53
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs DAL
|54
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|vs CAR
|55
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|vs IND
|56
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs CIN
|57
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs LAC
|58
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs WAS
|59
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ PHI
|60
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|61
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs WAS
|62
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ MIN
|63
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ DET
|64
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ DET
|65
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ DET
|66
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs KC
|67
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|68
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ TB
|69
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ JAC
|70
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ DEN
|71
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs CAR
|72
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|vs SEA
|73
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ LV
|74
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ DEN
|75
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|76
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ MIA
|77
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs DAL
|78
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs IND
|79
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs SEA
|80
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs TEN
|81
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs LAC
|82
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ HOU
|83
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ LAR
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ DEN
|85
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ ATL
|86
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs CAR
|87
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs LAC
|88
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ NYG
|89
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ MIN
|90
|Kristian Wilkerson
|NE
|@ MIA
|91
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs NO
|92
|Malik Taylor
|GB
|@ DET
|93
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs DAL
|94
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs WAS
|95
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|96
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs GB
|97
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|vs IND
|98
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ NYG
|99
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|vs WAS
|100
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ JAC
|101
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ PHI
|102
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ ATL
|103
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ BAL
|104
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs CIN
|105
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ ARI
|106
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ PHI
|107
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ BAL
|108
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs TEN
|109
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ JAC
|110
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|@ NYG
|111
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ NYG
|112
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CIN