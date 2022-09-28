 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tight end standard rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By TeddyRicketson
David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during the run out ahead of facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season will commence with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this week on Thursday, September 29. The action will wrap on Monday, October 3 with the Los Angeles Rams facing the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional battle. Don’t forget that this week will feature our first international matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kicking off bright and early at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 from London, England.

Injury news

Tight end is one of the healthier positions in fantasy football. Dalton Schultz missed Monday’s game against the New York Giants, so keep an eye on his practice status this week. Dallas Goedert was also banged up on Sunday but isn't expected to be sidelined long-term or anything.

Streaming options

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

Njoku is starting to get the involvement we were hoping for with Austin Hooper leaving in free agency. Last week, he caught nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. This week he will face a Falcons defense that is giving up the second most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

If you are wondering who Conklin even is, don’t worry. He was the backup tight end on the Jets but is quickly playing himself into the starting conversation. Conklin caught all eight of his targets for a team-leading 84 receiving yards last week. He takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is getting gashed over the middle and gave up the big game to Njoku last week. Conklin heads into this week as the overall TE7 in standard scoring.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ DEN
2 Mark Andrews BAL vs PIT
3 George Kittle SF @ LAR
4 Rob Gronkowski TB vs CAR
5 Zach Ertz ARI vs SEA
6 Darren Waller LV vs LAC
7 Dawson Knox BUF vs NYJ
8 Dalton Schultz DAL @ PHI
9 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NO
10 Mike Gesicki MIA vs NE
11 Hunter Henry NE @ MIA
12 Noah Fant DEN vs KC
13 Tyler Higbee LAR vs SF
14 Gerald Everett SEA @ ARI
15 Tyler Conklin MIN vs CHI
16 Jared Cook LAC @ LV
17 Cole Kmet CHI @ MIN
18 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ CLE
19 Evan Engram NYG vs WAS
20 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs KC
21 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ BAL
22 Brock Wright DET vs GB
23 David Njoku CLE vs CIN
24 Cameron Brate TB vs CAR
25 Brevin Jordan HOU vs TEN
26 Foster Moreau LV vs LAC
27 Jack Doyle IND @ JAC
28 Austin Hooper CLE vs CIN
29 Jonnu Smith NE @ MIA
30 Dallas Goedert PHI vs DAL
31 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ BUF
32 Anthony Firkser TEN @ HOU
33 Tyree Jackson PHI vs DAL
34 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs IND
35 Josiah Deguara GB @ DET
36 Geoff Swaim TEN @ HOU
37 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ NYG
38 Dan Arnold JAC vs IND
39 Adam Trautman NO @ ATL
40 Jack Stoll PHI vs DAL
41 Hayden Hurst ATL vs NO
42 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ JAC
43 John Bates WAS @ NYG
44 Jimmy Graham CHI @ MIN
45 Will Dissly SEA @ ARI
46 Stephen Anderson LAC @ LV
47 Marcedes Lewis GB @ DET
48 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs TEN
49 Ian Thomas CAR @ TB
50 Darrell Daniels ARI vs SEA
51 Durham Smythe MIA vs NE
52 Adam Shaheen MIA vs NE
53 O.J. Howard TB vs CAR
54 Nick Vannett NO @ ATL
55 Jesse James CHI @ MIN
56 Jeremy Sprinkle DAL @ PHI
57 Nick Boyle BAL vs PIT
58 Blake Bell KC @ DEN
59 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs WAS

More From DraftKings Nation