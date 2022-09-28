Tight end standard rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4 of the NFL season will commence with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this week on Thursday, September 29. The action will wrap on Monday, October 3 with the Los Angeles Rams facing the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional battle. Don’t forget that this week will feature our first international matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kicking off bright and early at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 from London, England.

Injury news

Tight end is one of the healthier positions in fantasy football. Dalton Schultz missed Monday’s game against the New York Giants, so keep an eye on his practice status this week. Dallas Goedert was also banged up on Sunday but isn't expected to be sidelined long-term or anything.

Streaming options

Njoku is starting to get the involvement we were hoping for with Austin Hooper leaving in free agency. Last week, he caught nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. This week he will face a Falcons defense that is giving up the second most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

If you are wondering who Conklin even is, don’t worry. He was the backup tight end on the Jets but is quickly playing himself into the starting conversation. Conklin caught all eight of his targets for a team-leading 84 receiving yards last week. He takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is getting gashed over the middle and gave up the big game to Njoku last week. Conklin heads into this week as the overall TE7 in standard scoring.