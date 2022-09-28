Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour is back in action after a one-week break for the Presidents’ Cup. The Sanderson Farms Championship — the second tournament of the 2022-23 season — gets underway on Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sam Burns is the defending champion and is making his season debut at the tournament. He won last year’s tournament by a single stroke over Nick Watney and Cameron Young. Burns shot a five-under on the final day and just held off a surging Watney, who shot seven-under in the final round.

Burns is the early favorite to repeat as winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds to win are installed at +1100 and he’s followed by JT Poston (+1600), Denny McCarthy (+1800), Sahith Theegala (+2000), and Russell Henley (+2200) in the top five on the odds list. Watney will be back for the tournament this year and is listed as +30000 to win.

The weather is looking pretty good for the entire tournament. Hurricane Ian is running up the east coast through Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, but will not get over to Mississippi. The forecast is calling for sunny skies all four days with some gusts in the 20-25 mph range, but not much else.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship starting Thursday, September 29 and ending Sunday, October 2.

Thursday, September 29

Hi 78°, Low 55°: Sunny, north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday, September 30

Hi 81°, Low 57°: Sunny, north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday, October 1

Hi 83°, Low 58°: Sunny, north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday, October 2

Hi 83°, Low 60°: Sunny, northwest winds around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.