How to watch the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship via live online stream

The PGA Tour returns in Jackson, Mississippi for the second tournament of the young season. The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday morning at The Country Club of Jackson with Sam Burns back to defend his title. He edged out Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

The early part of the PGA Tour season usually flies a little more under the radar. There’s plenty to gain for golfers in this tournament, but we won’t see nearly the level of TV coverage that we see once the calendar flips to 2023. The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship will be available on TV all four days through the Golf Channel.

The tournament will also be available via two different live streams. You can live stream all four days at the Golf Channel website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play. Both require a subscription. You can also watch the featured groups on Thursday and Friday through PGA Tour Live, which has a stream available at ESPN+.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 & 2, Thu-Fri

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Featured Groups

Coverage schedule, Round 3 & 4, Sat-Sun

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage