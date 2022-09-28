 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship as the PGA TOUR tees off from the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the 10th hole during the Second Round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson on October 28, 2016 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images

The PGA Tour returns in Jackson, Mississippi for the second tournament of the young season. The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday morning at The Country Club of Jackson with Sam Burns back to defend his title. He edged out Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

The early part of the PGA Tour season usually flies a little more under the radar. There’s plenty to gain for golfers in this tournament, but we won’t see nearly the level of TV coverage that we see once the calendar flips to 2023. The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship will be available on TV all four days through the Golf Channel.

The tournament will also be available via two different live streams. You can live stream all four days at the Golf Channel website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play. Both require a subscription. You can also watch the featured groups on Thursday and Friday through PGA Tour Live, which has a stream available at ESPN+.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 & 2, Thu-Fri

Golf Channel

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Featured Groups

Coverage schedule, Round 3 & 4, Sat-Sun

Golf Channel

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

More From DraftKings Nation