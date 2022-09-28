Who won last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship?

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday morning at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. It marks the second full field tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour calendar. The tournament will be televised on Golf Channel and live streams will be available for the full tournament at the Golf Channel website and for the Thursday and Friday featured groups at ESPN+.

A year ago, Sam Burns took home $1,260,000 and the rooster trophy as the tournament winner. He shot -22 for the tournament and won by one stroke over Nick Watney and Cameron Young. Burns drained four birdies on the back nine across holes 11 through 15. He reached the 18th hole holding a two shot lead and went with a safe bogey to secure his second victory of the 2021 calendar and what was at the time the second of his career.

No golfer has repeated as champion at this tournament, but it’s notable that Burns has won the last two Valspar Championships. It guarantees nothing for this tournament, but it shows he’s found some success in specific courses.

Burns is the betting favorite heading into the tournament with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Watney is back as well for this tournament and is +30000 to win it.