Standard flex rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We often joke about watching your flex spot and making sure you have advantageous players with later kickoffs sitting in that spot. This week that will truly be tested as poor weather is expected with Hurricane Ida, and some game times could be moved around. This also comes with the first international game of the season as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will kick off bright and early at 9:30 a.m. ET from London.

Injury news to monitor

The injuries piled up in Week 3. David Montgomery, Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift all left their respective games early last week. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to be back this week and hopefully can help spark some energy into a banged-up Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Other wide receivers to monitor this week include Chris Godwin, Michael Gallup, Julio Jones and Sammy Watkins.

Week 4 streamers

Tyler Lockett for the Seattle Seahawks should be a good play this week against the Detroit Lions. Yes, this requires quarterback Geno Smith to be good, but the Lions are giving up the seventh most fantasy points to wide receivers, so fire up Lockett. Melvin Gordon is likely in your lineup as an RB2 already, but just in case, make sure he is at least a flex. Denver is giving him the ball in the redzone, and the Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the third most fantasy points to RBs.

Week 4 Standard flex rankings